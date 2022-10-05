The Indiana County Potters Tour will have its annual tour with 18 potters at six studios, all in Indiana County, on Oct. 15 and 16 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (always the third Wednesday in October). For more information, go to potterstour.com or stop by the Indiana County Tourist Bureau and pick up a brochure. Promoting the event are, starting at the bottom right and going clockwise, Debra Frew of Stokehole Pottery, Cathy Bizousky of Full of Grace Pottery, Nancy Smeltzer of Little Mahoning Creek Pottery, Andy Wender of Wender Pottery, Janet Runyan, guest potter, Jonathan Grengs, guest potter, Michael Smithhammer of Smithhammer Pottery, Birch Frew, of Stokehole Pottery, Cathy Paterson, guest potter, and Jess Green, guest potter.
Latest News
- Pottery tour to be held
- Deal back on? Elon Musk gets closer to buying Twitter
- ‘A Soldier’s Play’ playwright Charles Fuller dies at 83
- Suspect in family's kidnapping found; victims still missing
- Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission earns national community service award
- Rairigh opens new cremation service in Indiana
- DEAR ABBY: Niece keeps secret life hidden from her mother
- Best inexpensive home dehumidifiers and how to choose
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.