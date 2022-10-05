Pottery tour
Submitted photo

The Indiana County Potters Tour will have its annual tour with 18 potters at six studios, all in Indiana County, on Oct. 15 and 16 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (always the third Wednesday in October). For more information, go to potterstour.com or stop by the Indiana County Tourist Bureau and pick up a brochure. Promoting the event are, starting at the bottom right and going clockwise, Debra Frew of Stokehole Pottery, Cathy Bizousky of Full of Grace Pottery, Nancy Smeltzer of Little Mahoning Creek Pottery, Andy Wender of Wender Pottery, Janet Runyan, guest potter, Jonathan Grengs, guest potter, Michael Smithhammer of Smithhammer Pottery, Birch Frew, of Stokehole Pottery, Cathy Paterson, guest potter, and Jess Green, guest potter.

