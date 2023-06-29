At the only meeting scheduled this month for the Indiana County Board of Commissioners, a series of easement agreements were approved by the board that will permit FirstEnergy to install a transmission line at the Blacklick Valley Natural Area in East Wheatfield Township.

“The FirstEnergy Transmission Line project, known as the Piney-Seward project, will provide a new 66-mile-long, 115-kilovolt transmission line to replace the existing transmission line,” Indiana County Parks and Trails Director Ed Patterson said in a memo to the commissioners. “The project completion is expected by the year 2029.”