At the only meeting scheduled this month for the Indiana County Board of Commissioners, a series of easement agreements were approved by the board that will permit FirstEnergy to install a transmission line at the Blacklick Valley Natural Area in East Wheatfield Township.
“The FirstEnergy Transmission Line project, known as the Piney-Seward project, will provide a new 66-mile-long, 115-kilovolt transmission line to replace the existing transmission line,” Indiana County Parks and Trails Director Ed Patterson said in a memo to the commissioners. “The project completion is expected by the year 2029.”
According to the memo, FirstEnergy agreed to pay the county $160,000 for the easements, ranging in width from 60 to 75 feet, over 12.82 acres of the largest and most biologically diverse property in the Indiana County park system.
“When construction of the new line is complete the existing transmission line will be removed,” Patterson said.
As a sign says at the entrance to the 675-acre Blacklick Valley Natural Area, it was established in 1995 to protect both typical and unique plant and animal communities and to preserve outstanding examples of natural interest and beauty.
It includes hiking trails in its southern or Parker Tract, and undeveloped property in its northern tract — as was the wish of David and Penny Russell, Patterson said, “to benefit wildlife, the migratory song birds that were especially beloved by Penny Russell, and as a gift for future generations to enjoy.”
The trails of the county also received attention in the commissioners’ approval of a “Walk, Bike, Ride, Roll! Active Transportation Plan for Indiana County 2022 Update” as an amendment to the county’s comprehensive plan.
“Beginning in April 2022, (the Indiana County) Office of Planning & Development, in partnership with the Project Steering Committee and the consultant team of the EADS Group and Thomas R. Harley Architects LLC, have worked together with key stakeholders and the public to prepare an update to the Bicycle and Pedestrian Plan for Indiana County — ‘More People Biking and Walking More Often,’” said ICOPD Deputy Director of Planning Josh Krug.
Krug said the effort was funded with $16,500 from PA WalkWorks, an initiative between the Pennsylvania Department of Health and the Pennsylvania Downtown Center.
He said there was a lot of participation from various segments of the community, including “elected officials, health care professionals, service providers, local/regional agency representatives, trail users, municipal leaders, residents and other key stakeholders.”
In other business Wednesday, the commissioners appointed Donald Lorelli to fill a vacancy on the Indiana County Housing Authority through January 2027, and appointed Anna Frank to the Indiana County Redevelopment Authority for a term through January 2025.
At the behest of ICOPD, agreements were approved regarding 2022 Community Development Block Grant Entitlement funding for Indiana County (which is getting $285,376 in CDBG funds), and the county on behalf of Indiana Borough (recipient of $206,317) and Center Township ($98,874). The agreements include delegating signing authority to ICOPD Assistant Director LuAnn Zak to review and sign all invoices for the 2022 CDBG Entitlement contract before their submission to the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development for its approval.
Furthermore, at ICOPD’s behest, the commissioners approved a contract extension through Aug. 31 for the 2020 Emergency Solutions Grant. Zak said the two-month extension will enable all 2020 ESG funding to be spent.
Earlier this month, the county and its municipalities were informed of this year’s allocation of Act 13 impact fee funding from the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission. On Wednesday, at the urging of ICOPD Executive Director Byron G. Stauffer Jr., the commissioners allocated $12,624.75 still on hand from the 2014 fiscal year impact fee funding toward the county’s Haz/Mat Emergency Management Agency Team 900.
There were other matters brought to the commissioners’ attention by ICOPD, including:
• A $95,500 contract with JDH Painting and Flooring for the Communities at Indian Haven Phase II Interior Painting Project. JDH was low bidder (topping another would-be contractor making a $123,480 bid) for interior painting of the 200 and 300 wing corridors and patient rooms and painting of the 300/400 wing Nursing Station area.
• A $3,275 change order for that same project, for repairs to the ceiling and paint of the ceiling, walls and trim in the dining/recreation area in the Communities 100 wing, bringing the JDH contract to $98,775.
• A $4,738 change order for the Indiana County Jail Manhole Rehabilitation Project, to cover several additional triaxle loads of stone and replacement of an outlet line from the grease tank to the manhole, bringing the total contract for Hilty Excavating LLC’s work to $29,728.
• A pair of change orders for the second phase of the Indiana County Community Action Program Food Bank Warehouse Renovation project. One adds $16,850 to what now is a $78,050 contract with Hinkle Plumbing & Heating to furnish and install a 4-inch-diameter gas line to serve a new emergency generator, while the other adds $41,813 to what is now a $171,098 contract with Sheesley Electric to install on a concrete pad a 50-kilowatt, three-phase natural gas generator to run the warehouse freezer and coolers in the event of a power outage.
The commissioners also approved American Rescue Plan funding for Lifestat Ambulance Service ($45,000 for cardiac monitors) and Burrell Township Library ($10,000 for furnishings), and a resolution re-certifying that the Indiana County Revolving Loan Runds, including the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security or CARES Act Revolving Loan Fund are being operated consistent with existing economic development strategy.
Also, the board approved:
• A contract with the University of Cincinnati for a “train the trainer” program for Indiana County Deputy Chief Probation Officer James Decker, valued at $11,000 but at no cost to the county, from July through December.
• A contract with Computer Aid Inc. to provide professional consultant services at $105 per hour for up to 300 hours for Indiana County Children and Youth Services from July to December. Commissioner R. Michael Keith and CYS Program Specialist Vicki Weaver said the contract was sought after the county’s failure on “numerous times” to draw any candidates for the work through the Civil Service process.
• Purchase of service agreements for CYS with these private providers for fiscal year 2023-24: Yaroch Counseling of Greensburg; attorney Thomas D. Rivosecchi (to serve as a substitute solicitor); The Care Center of Indiana County; McAnulty Realty for the rental of independent living apartments along the 300 block of South Fifth Street in Indiana; ARIN Intermediate Unit 28 for various services; Jefferson County (Ohio) Juvenile Detention Center for youths adjudicated by Indiana County’s juvenile probation office; Auberle of McKeesport; Family Cares for Children and Youth of Milton; Pantz Run group home and transitional living program in DuBois; Professional Family Care Service Inc. of Johnstown; Perseus House Inc. of Erie; The Children’s Home of Pittsburgh; and Kidspeace National Centers Inc. of Orefield.
• An agreement with Axon Enterprises Inc., of Scottdale, Ariz., to replace expired tasers for the Indiana County Sheriff’s office for $99,222.70, to be spread out over five annual payments of $19,844.49.
• The purchase of a backup generator for the county’s morgue from Palco Sales Corp. through a state CO-STARS contract for $64,389.
• Memorandums of understanding between ICOPD and the Indiana Theater and the Indiana Arts Council for the Creative Spaces Collective program, which will allow payments by those entities during 2022-23 and 2023-24 cycles to be used as match and reimbursable items toward the Pennsylvania Council of the Arts Creative Communities Initiative Grant Reimbursement Request.
• A memorandum of understanding between Cambria County Prison and the Indiana County Jail, for the housing of male juvenile inmates from Cambria County in the Indiana County lockup.
