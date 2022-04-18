Problems were reported Monday afternoon on a rural road in Pine Township and for 233 Penelec customers in White Township.
FirstEnergy said there were two power-related problems in the vicinity of Warren and Ben Franklin roads.
Power restoration was expected by 6 p.m. Monday.
At 3:14 p.m., Indiana County Emergency Management Agency dispatched Pine Township and Nicktown volunteer firefighters to Grisemore Road in Pine Township.
Pennsylvania Department of Transportation spokeswoman Tina Gibbs said Valley Road and Grisemore Road, also known as state Route 1019, is closed in both directions due to a downed tree in power lines at the intersection of Mount Zion Road.
Problems also are reported along state Route 553 in Pine Township and Tipperary Road in Green Township.
Gibbs said the estimated time to reopen was 8 p.m. pending repair to the lines and tree removal.