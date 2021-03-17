Penelec said power is back to most of the more than 11,000 customers who lost service around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday because of problems that began with a transmission line linked to a substation in Shelocta.
As of shortly before 1 p.m., only 24 customers remained without service, 19 in Center Township and five in Homer City. Penelec expected all to have service back by 3 p.m.
As of 7 a.m., Penelec was reporting outages to 7,384 customers, or more than 26 percent of those in affected in Armstrong, Black Lick, Brush Valley, Burrell, Center, Conemaugh, White and Young townships and the boroughs of Homer City, Indiana, Saltsburg and Shelocta.
In addition, 3,805 customers of REA were without service for a couple of hours, mostly in southwestern Indiana and eastern Armstrong counties.
As of late morning, 1,239 customers remained without service in White Township, 347 in Center Township, and scattered numbers in Homer City, Indiana and Young Township.