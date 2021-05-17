Indiana Area School District has posted online information parents will need to enroll their children in pre-kindergarten classes at Ben Franklin and East Pike elementary schools beginning in the fall.
Children being signed up for the program must reach age 4 no later than Aug. 31. School officials urged families to complete the eligibility form as found online at www.iasd.cc. Anyone with questions may phone Kathy Bruner at Ban Franklin Elementary at (724) 465-5637 or Sherry Bradley at East Pike School at (724) 463-8567.