The Blairsville-Saltsburg school board adopted a preliminary budget Tuesday that holds the line on taxes.
The proposed budget shows $34,781,794 in revenues and $34,916,342 in expenses, said business manager Frank Ayata in a budget presentation. The proposed millage rate in Indiana County is 16.14 mills, with the Westmoreland County millage rate at 110.95. There is no increase forecast for millage rates.
The budget passed on a vote of 8-0, with board member Mary Whitfield absent.
Regarding revenues, changes included an increase to the PSERS rate, which is smaller due to reduction in the workforce, Ayata said. Changes also included the addition of federal funding for COVID-19 relief.
The budget shows revenues from the state at $18,113,401, federal revenue of $2,770,989 and $13,897,404 from local sources.
Expenditures for the district were projected at a 4.4 percent increase over the 2020-21 year.
Changes included charter/cyber tuition increases, as well as a 5 percent increase in health care and PSERS; however, the health care cost will likely be “held constant” due to staffing decreases, and the overall PSERS contribution will decrease as well, even though the contribution rate increases.
Expenditures included salaries at a cost of $12,853,460; purchased services at $1,265,589; “other” purchased services at $5,388,635; benefits at $8,904,988; and debt/other funds at $3,091,040.
“Salaries and benefits are the top two high percentages,” he said.
Ayata also looked at the fund balance history and projections, from a $8.4 million starting point in 2014, its rise to $11,103,000 in 2018 and down to $6,658,896 in 2020 and 2021.
“Because we are projecting we are breaking even this year, that fund balance will hold for next year as well,” Ayata said.
“At least we stopped the bleeding, but that is not good,” Board President Rick Harper said. “We don’t want that to be our legacy. We need to correct that back to where it was.”
Ayata said measures would be taken to help the fund balance in the next few years.
The presentation also included information on the district’s early retirement incentive, showing as of May 24, 11 teachers, one administrator, three paraprofessionals/attendance officers, three secretaries, five cafeteria workers and two custodial staff members are participating.
Ayata said the savings from those 25 employees will be $1,089,150 in salaries for the proposed budget at $5,445,753 overall in a five-year period.
The estimate over nine years, he said, is $10.6 million in savings.
Regarding cyber/charter costs, since 2015-16, costs have gone from $699,206 to $1,124,655 in 2019-20. When the pandemic hit, costs went to $2,685,182 for this year.
For 2021-22, it is projected at $3,329,424.
The proposed budget will be available for public review on the district’s website, b-ssd.org, ahead of a vote on final adoption June 27.