At the request of his public defender, a preliminary hearing has been continued for a Cambria County man charged in the death of a Clearfield County man in a three-vehicle wreck on Oct. 12 on Route 286 in Green Township.
Warren Miller, 31, of Hastings, remains in the Indiana County Jail in lieu of $100,000 bond pending a new hearing date before Clymer Magisterial District Judge Christopher Welch.
State police charged Miller with a felony count of vehicular homicide in the death of Christopher Ortman, 30, of Madera, as well as misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence of drugs (metabolites, indicating marijuana), driving while impaired, possession of drugs and paraphernalia, and three summary traffic violations.
Another motorist also was injured in that crash.
Attorney Geoffrey Dennis Kugler said he asked for the continuance after an additional charge of homicide by vehicle while under the influence was added by the commonwealth, and because of confusion over whether an order still is in effect for hearings by Zoom conference calls.
Kugler thought that order may have expired Dec. 31.