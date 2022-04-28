Homeschool prom preparation
Submitted photo

“A Night in Narnia” is the theme of this year’s second annual Indiana County Homeschool Prom being held from 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday, May 26, at the Indiana Ramada Wyndam. Local homeschool moms have been organizing the formal event for ninth- through 12th-graders who are homeschooled and their dates. Homeschoolers from the 2020 and 2021 graduating classes are welcome to return. The cost is $65 per person. Friends and family are invited to watch the Grand March prior to other evening activities, which include dinner, dancing and entertainment with Mix Master DJ Service, and special memories captured by a local photographer. Emails requesting a registration form can be sent to indianacountyhomeschoolprom@gmail.com. Registrations are accepted until Sunday. Helping to decorate for the event are, from left, co-organizer Connie Bruner; planning committee members John Bruner, Elizabeth Bruner, Sadie Palfrey and Alaynna Hoffman; and co-organizer Suzanne Palfrey.

Tags