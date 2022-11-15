Organizers for the Lucy Donnelly Memorial Fund Light-Up Night and Holiday Parade and the “It’s a Wonderful Life” Festival, sponsored by First Commonwealth Bank, are gearing up for the festivities to begin this weekend in downtown Indiana.

Crews from Don Huey Custom Building and Remodeling Inc. situated the tree in the center of IRMC Park on North Seventh Street and strung the 30-foot Concolor Fir with lights. The tree was donated by Gregg Van Horn, president of the Indiana County Tourist Bureau and Christmas Tree Growers’ Association, who chose the tree on the former E-Mar Acres, which was owned by the late Ron Mancabelli.