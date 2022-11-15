Organizers for the Lucy Donnelly Memorial Fund Light-Up Night and Holiday Parade and the “It’s a Wonderful Life” Festival, sponsored by First Commonwealth Bank, are gearing up for the festivities to begin this weekend in downtown Indiana.
Crews from Don Huey Custom Building and Remodeling Inc. situated the tree in the center of IRMC Park on North Seventh Street and strung the 30-foot Concolor Fir with lights. The tree was donated by Gregg Van Horn, president of the Indiana County Tourist Bureau and Christmas Tree Growers’ Association, who chose the tree on the former E-Mar Acres, which was owned by the late Ron Mancabelli.
The tree will be lit at 6 p.m. Friday, followed by the holiday parade, which will make its way along Philadelphia Street from 10th to Fifth streets. Scarves and hot chocolate will be distributed during the parade courtesy of First Commonwealth Bank.
Other activities Friday include holiday movie showings and the “It’s a Wonderful Life” exhibit and festival of trees, all included with the cost of admission at the Jimmy Stewart Museum (also Saturday); a self-guided Jimmy Stewart Hometown Tour and self-guided Mural Tour, with maps at the information booth; marshmallow-roasting, hot cocoa and kettle corn; free hayrides; complimentary homemade cocoa and cookies in the lobby of the Philadelphia Street Playhouse; cookie-decorating, face-painting and holiday photos hosted by students from Indiana County Technology Center at the Indiana Theater; and a holiday sing-along with Jason Gamble at Josephine’s Pizzeria and Enoteca following the parade.
Saturday and Sunday kick off the “It’s a Wonderful Life” Festival, with activities continuing weekends through Dec. 18. Events those days include a free antique toy exhibit at the Indiana County Historical & Genealogical Society; a “Santa Series” exhibit by Ken Vinton/seasonal artworks and coffee with “George Bailey” at The Artists Hand Gallery & Espresso Bar; special Christmas-edition candle-making at Philly Street Candle Bar; holiday ornament-decorating at Stoke Hole Pottery Downtown; marshmallow-roasting, hot chocolate, kettle corn, face-painting and visits with Santa at IRMC Park (on Sunday, Santa will be at Josephine’s); Holiday Wheels & Thrills Model Train Exhibit and Quilt Exhibit at the Indiana Mall; live indie/folk music by Rollin’ Rust at Levity Brewing Co.; a winter bazaar at the Kovalchick Convention & Athletic Complex; and holiday movie trivia at Noble Stein Brewing Co.
A full list of events and activities can be found at www.visitindianacountypa.org. Also listed there are discounts/promotions and food and drink specials for various downtown Indiana businesses. A map is provided, with business locations numbered and what activities or events on the schedule are taking place there.
New this year are various Selfie Spots, where you and friends and loved ones can celebrate the season and share to social media with #IAWLIndianaPA. Selfie Spots are located at The Jimmy Stewart Mural inside the Jimmy Stewart Museum entrance; the Jimmy Stewart statue outside of the Indiana County Court House; Dan Smith’s Candies; Philadelphia Street Playhouse lobby; Insomnia Cookies; Europa; holiday corner at The Artists Hand; the “You are now in Bedford Falls” sign at S&T Bank; the “It’s a Wonderful Life” mural at Create & Curate; the Christmas tree and sleigh and, of course, Santa Claus at IRMC Park.
Free weekend parking, compliments of First Commonwealth Bank, will be in place along Philadelphia Street from Fifth to Ninth streets from this weekend through Dec. 18.