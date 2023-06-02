Susan Ferrandiz, whose maternal grandfather, Pietro Arduini, worked as a coal miner for R&P Coal Company, will share memories from her relatives and McIntyre townspeople and results of her research into everyday life in McIntyre from 1910 through 1947. Her presentation will take place at 6 p.m. Friday, June 9, at the Blue Spruce Park Lodge. This program is sponsored by Evergreen Conservancy.
Ferrandiz, who was born in Brooklyn, during the summer would visit relatives that lived in McIntyre, Coal Run and Iselin. Her mother would tell her memories she had of growing up in McIntyre. While in the area, Ferrandiz would take pictures of the people, town and coal mining activity. Ferrandiz, in the library department of Slippery Rock, would eventually develop a website, “McIntyre PA, the history of an everyday coal mining town: 1910-1947.”
Her presentation, The History of McIntyre, an Everyday Mining Town,” will present the results of her research into the history of McIntyre. She will touch on the miners of the area, the union, leisure and recreation and church life. She will conclude with a reading of memories gathered from those who lived there.
While in the library department, Ferrandiz pursued a second master’s, which resulted in the McIntyre website.
Before accepting a faculty position at Slippery Rock University, Ferrandiz was the New Castle District state library consultant. She was also the secretary to the Korean ambassador, librarian in several public libraries in Brooklyn and director of the Center for Visually and Hearing Impaired in Baltimore.
Her website on McIntyre was awarded a proclamation from the Indiana County Board of Commissioners in 2003.
Evergreen Conservancy invites those interested in Indiana County mining history to hear Ferrandiz’s presentation, which is free.
The mission of Evergreen Conservancy is to advance the preservation, protection and stewardship of natural, cultural and historical resources in and around Indiana County. The organization sponsors any effort to preserve information about the history of coal mining in Indiana County.
