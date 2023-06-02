Evergreen Conservancy logo

Susan Ferrandiz, whose maternal grandfather, Pietro Arduini, worked as a coal miner for R&P Coal Company, will share memories from her relatives and McIntyre townspeople and results of her research into everyday life in McIntyre from 1910 through 1947. Her presentation will take place at 6 p.m. Friday, June 9, at the Blue Spruce Park Lodge. This program is sponsored by Evergreen Conservancy.

Ferrandiz, who was born in Brooklyn, during the summer would visit relatives that lived in McIntyre, Coal Run and Iselin. Her mother would tell her memories she had of growing up in McIntyre. While in the area, Ferrandiz would take pictures of the people, town and coal mining activity. Ferrandiz, in the library department of Slippery Rock, would eventually develop a website, “McIntyre PA, the history of an everyday coal mining town: 1910-1947.”