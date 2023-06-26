Pride at the Borough Building

Five flags now are flying outside the George E. Hood Municipal Building in Indiana, after passage of a motion Tuesday to acquire a Progress Pride Flag to join the federal, state and borough flags, and a fifth flag that honors the memory of fallen police officers. In the future, the Pride Flag will help the borough mark Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer Pride Month each June. Council's actions Tuesday night also included a list of "Library of Congress designated National Heritage Months" during which special flags will fly. The next scheduled special flag will mark National Hispanic Latino Heritage Month between Sept. 15 and Oct. 15.
