GREENSBURG — Several priests with ties to the area recently celebrated jubilee-year anniversaries of their ordination dates. They joined with other priests in the Diocese of Greensburg celebrating jubilees for a special Mass on June 8 at Christ Our Shepherd Center, Greensburg, with Bishop Larry J. Kulick, JCL, as the main celebrant.
This year, Bishop Kulick is celebrating the 30th anniversary of his ordination.
o o o
The Rev. Alan W. Grote, 40 years. Father Grote was ordained to the priesthood May 1, 1982, by Bishop William G. Connare at Blessed Sacrament Cathedral, Greensburg. A native of Uniontown, Father Grote attended Mount Saint Mary’s Seminary, Emmitsburg, Md.
He served as parochial vicar of Blessed Sacrament Cathedral Parish; St. Joseph Parish, New Kensington; Holy Family Parish, Latrobe; Mount St. Peter Parish, New Kensington; and St. Margaret Mary Parish, Lower Burrell.
He was pastor of the former St. Francis Parish, Rossiter, and administrator of the former St. Michael Parish, Glen Campbell.
Currently, Father Grote is chaplain for Pastoral Care and provides clergy assistance in northern Indiana County.
o o o
The Rev. William C. McGuirk, 40 years. Father McGuirk, an Oil City native, was ordained a priest at Blessed Sacrament Cathedral May 1, 1982, by Bishop William G. Connare. Father McGuirk attended Mary Immaculate Seminary, Northampton.
He served as parochial vicar of Holy Family Parish, Latrobe; Holy Family Parish Seward; St. Margaret Mary Parish, Lower Burrell; Immaculate Conception Parish, Irwin; and St. Sebastian Parish, Belle Vernon.
He served as pastor of St. Thomas More University Parish, Indiana; St. John the Baptist de La Salle Parish, Delmont; St. Florian Parish, United; and the former Holy Rosary Parish, Republic, and as administrator of the former St. Stanislaus Parish, Calumet; the former Forty Martyrs Parish, Trauger; and the former St. Mary Madonna of Czestochowa, Cardale.
He also served as chaplain at the former Frick Community Health Center, Mount Pleasant, and the former Highlands Hospital, Connellsville.
Currently, Father McGuirk is pastor of Holy Cross Parish, Youngwood.
o o o
Father John A. Moineau, 35 years. Father Moineau was ordained to the priesthood May 2, 1987, by Bishop William G. Connare at Blessed Sacrament Cathedral. Father Moineau attended Mount Saint Mary’s Seminary, Emmitsburg, Md.
Father Moineau served as parochial vicar of St. Agnes Parish, North Huntingdon; St. Bernard of Clairvaux Parish, Indiana; and Mother of Sorrows Parish, Murrysville; and pastor of the former St. Charles Borromeo Parish, Sutersville; St. Mary, Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish, Kittanning; and Mother of Sorrows Parish, Murrysville. He also served on the pastoral care team at Greensburg Central Catholic High School.
Currently, he is pastor of Immaculate Conception Parish, Irwin, and St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, North Huntingdon.
o o o
Father John J. Harrold, 30 years. Father Harrold was ordained to the priesthood by Bishop Anthony G. Bosco May 16, 1992, at Blessed Sacrament Cathedral. He attended Christ the King Seminary in East Aurora, N.Y.
Father Harrold served as parochial vicar of St. Agnes Parish, North Huntingdon; Mother of Sorrows Parish, Murrysville; St. John the Evangelist Parish, Uniontown; and St. Bernard of Clairvaux Parish, Indiana; pastor of St. Raymond of the Mountains Parish, Donegal; St. Edward Parish, Herminie; and Christ, Prince of Peace Parish, Ford City; and administrator of St. Lawrence Parish, Cadogan.
Currently, he is pastor of the partner parishes of St. Ambrose Parish, Avonmore; St. Matthew Parish, Saltsburg; and St. Sylvester Parish, Slickville.
o o o
Father William J. Lechnar, 25 years. Father Lechnar was ordained a priest June 7, 1997, by Bishop Anthony G. Bosco at Blessed Sacrament Cathedral. The Uniontown native attended Saint Paul Seminary, Pittsburgh, and Saint Vincent Seminary, Latrobe.
He served as parochial vicar at Immaculate Conception Parish, Irwin, and Blessed Sacrament Cathedral Parish.
Currently pastor of Holy Family Parish, Seward, Father Lechnar was also pastor of St. Thomas More University Parish, Indiana; Mother of Sorrows Parish, Murrysville; St. Mary, Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish, Kittanning; and St. Mary, Mother of God Parish, Yatesboro, and administrator of the Church of the Good Shepherd Parish, Kent.