Ballot-counting from the May 18 primary is nearly complete and candidates who waged campaigns for write-in votes may soon have their nominations confirmed, Indiana County officials announced Wednesday.
Voters wrote in 7,990 names on the 18,163 ballots cast in the Democratic and Republican nominating primaries, and staffers in the voter registration and county commissioners offices dedicated Friday, Monday and Tuesday to a full tabulation of the votes not counted by the scanning machines after the polls closed.
“It was steady work … to assign the spellings of the names,” Chief Clerk Robin Maryai told the County Board of Elections.
The board consists of the county commissioners, Michael Keith, Robin Gorman and Sherene Hess.
Maryai said the votes in various spellings are listed and assigned to candidates, but they need to be claimed to count.
“Today we are running our reports so we can go though and mark the winners (of party nominations),” Maryai said. “What it means is if a person’s name is spelled in various ways, they can come in beginning on Friday” to claim votes for themselves.
For example, a candidate named Tom Smith would need to formally claim write-ins for Thomas Smith or T. Smith for his own total.
“They would need to get those notarized, to say that they are one and the same,” Maryai said.
The deadline for candidates to claim write-ins is Tuesday, June 1. When possible, Maryai said, she telephones candidates to make them aware. That five-day window, although including the weekend and Memorial Day, also is the period for candidates to ask for recounts. After Tuesday, Maryai said, the county will certify the results.