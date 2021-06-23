The publication of The Indiana Gazette has been delayed by electrical system problems, including power failure's at the Gazette's Water Street press center.
The Gazette has arranged for off-site printing of the Wednesday, June 23, edition. The press run time and the time for delivery of paper to subscribers and community dispenser boxes and sale sites is uncertain.
Any papers not delivered today will be included with the delivery of the Thursday, June 24, issue, Gazette management advised.
The staff regrets any inconveniences caused by the delayed delivery of the paper today.