An outburst of gunfire Friday in Indiana was tied to domestic strife, according to court documents supporting charges against the suspect.
Todd Jakosh, who police said admitted that he fired three rounds from a 9mm Smith & Wesson handgun, told investigators that he wanted to “scare the (expletive) out of” the mother of his 18-month old son, court papers show.
Jakosh, who turns 33 on Monday, was peacefully arrested by state police on College Lodge Road in White Township with the unloaded gun in his possession, Indiana Borough police reported in the criminal complaint.
Police withheld the name of the woman targeted by the gunfire but reported that she held a court-issued protection-from-abuse order against him,
Jakosh, of Airport Road, confronted the woman just before 10:30 Friday morning just after she arrived for work at Taco Bell at Oakland Avenue and South 11th Street, where she first walked outside to his vehicle and told him to leave because she held the restraining order.
Instead, police reported, the woman said Jakosh told her that “she had three seconds to get in (her) vehicle (and) pointed the handgun toward her.”
According to the charges, the woman said Jakosh climbed from his car and fired one shot. She fled toward the entrance of the restaurant, tripped and fell to the ground, got to her feet and entered Taco Bell, locked the door behind her and triggered the store’s silent trouble alarm.
Jakosh then fired the gun at the restaurant door, the victim said.
Investigators quickly moved to file charges. From the time police were told of the shooting to the time Jakosh began his recorded interview with Indiana police Detective Leroy Anderson, just 51 minutes had elapsed.
Jaskosh told police that “a day or two prior, the victim threatened to take their 18-month-old baby boy from him. Jakosh advised that he became very angry about this statement and thought about it the following days.”
Police said Jakosh told of arriving at Taco Bell, claimed that he wanted to scare the woman, admitted that he fired a shot that hit the window of a parked car, and said he tried to follow her into the restaurant but left after he fired two bullets at the lock on the door.
Anderson charged Jakosh with two felony counts of aggravated assault — one by attempting to cause injury with extreme indifference and the second by attempting to cause injury with a deadly weapon — along with carrying a firearm without a license, discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure and making terroristic threats, all felonies, and reckless endangerment and criminal mischief, both misdemeanors.
District Judge Christopher Welch, the on-call magistrate, sent bond for Jakosh at $250,000 and sent him to the Indiana County Jail to await a preliminary hearing that is tentatively set for Aug. 17 in Clymer District Court.