A former Philadelphia-area man has been convicted of trying to kill two state police troopers in a botched attempt to commandeer their police car last year near the gates of a state prison in White Township.
Simere Alford, 21, has been convicted of two counts of attempted murder of a law enforcement officer and 15 other charges by a jury in Indiana County Common Pleas Court.
Alford grabbed a service revolver from Trooper Jeremy Leasure’s holster on June 24, 2019, as Leasure was driving Alford and his partner, Trooper Allison Goswick, to the State Correctional Institution-Pine Grove following an appearance at Clymer District Court.
Investigator said Alford slipped his hands from a leather transport belt and, although still handcuffed, took a Glock 30 S .45-caliber gun from Leasure.
Of the two shots discharged in the ensuing scuffle for control of the gun, one narrowly missed the side of Leasure’s head and went through the windshield, and the other grazed Alford’s shin and passed through his foot and the floorboard of the car.
The police cruiser crashed into a guardrail along Fyock Road near the entrance to the prison as the troopers fought to subdue Alford, investigators said. Goswick suffered a fractured arm when the airbags deployed.
Charging documents showed that Leasure and Alford fell from the car, Goswick grabbed Leasure’s gun, and Leasure held Alford to the ground until help arrived. Alford and the troopers were treated by Citizens’ Ambulance Service paramedics at the scene before being transported to Indiana Regional Medical Center.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, Alford told a supervising state police investigator about the outburst about two hours later while Alford was under care at the hospital.
In a bid to steal the police car and head to the Philadelphia area, Alford described how he took Leasure’s gun but insisted that he tried to shoot him in the leg.
“If I was trying to kill him, he would’ve been dead,” Alford told the investigator, and said he also intended to shoot Goswick in the back. He said he planned to shoot the handcuffs to free his hands.
Alford had been sent to SCI Pine Grove, a maximum security facility for youthful offenders, on Aug. 31, 2018, to serve 17 to 60 years in prison for third-degree murder and four related charges stemming from the choking and suffocation death of his 7-year-old sister in June 2017.
Troopers filed 22 charges against Alford and later added an additional count.
The jury this week found Alford guilty of two counts each of attempting to kill a police officer, aggravated assault, assault of a law enforcement officer, assault by a prisoner and recklessly endangering another person, and one count each of robbery, theft, unlawful possession of a firearm, institutional vandalism, disarming a law enforcement officer, attempted escape and resisting arrest.
Alford also had been charged with attempted robbery, two counts of aggravated harassment by a prisoner, carrying a firearm without a permit, discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure and escape. The adjudication of those charges was not reported.
Alford has been scheduled for sentencing on Oct. 13 by President Judge William Martin.
He also remains on the county court docket for a trial beginning Sept. 21 on a charge of aggravated harassment by a prisoner. According to testimony at a Sept. 3, 2019, court hearing Alford spit on SCI Pine Grove Correctional Officer Charles Rudar on Feb. 25, 2019, in the shower room at the prison.