Indiana County Common Pleas Judge Michael T. Clark revoked probation in two cases.
In one, Frank J. Walker, 58, of White Township, had been on probation with restrictive conditions for a 2021 case involving a felony count of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.
Instead, Walker was committed to a State Correctional Institution for 12 to 60 months. He also was assessed costs, a fine and restitution.
In the other, James G. Peterson, 49, of Clarksburg, who was serving probation for a 2015 case involving a second-degree misdemeanor count of indecent assault, was placed on probation for an additional two years, and assessed a fine and costs.
