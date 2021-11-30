Investigators said Monday that a man who was discovered dead Sunday in the detached garage of a residence along Clark Avenue a few blocks from the Indiana University of Pennsylvania campus was not a victim of foul play.
Police continued to withhold the man’s name but said no evidence of violence has been found in the probe.
Chief Justin Schawl declined to elaborate on what clues police have discovered, but emphasized that the circumstances do not point to an immediate risk to the public.
A resident discovered the man in a seldom-used garage along Clark Avenue near Maryland Way, where he had apparently made accommodations for himself with various home furnishings kept in storage and had sheltered himself for some time in the garage.
A visitor to the home discovered the man’s body shortly after noon Sunday. Police said the man was 36; his last known address was in New Kensington.
The Indiana County coroner’s office turned down the Gazette’s request for information about the death.
Schawl said police had not yet learned the result of an autopsy that would pinpoint the cause of death and didn’t know whether the man’s family had been located or informed.