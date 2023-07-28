An associate professor at Indiana University of Pennsylvania is being remembered on both sides of the Indiana-Armstrong county line after his death Tuesday evening in a tractor accident at his Kiskiminetas Township home.
“He was a wonderful professor,” IUP Executive Director of Media Relations Michelle Fryling said about Dr. P. Michael Kosicek, 68, associate professor of management in the Eberly College of Business.
On behalf of Kosicek’s sisters, Apollo United Presbyterian Church’s pastor, the Rev. Niki Atkinson, requested prayers of those on a church mailing list.
She also is pastor at Boiling Springs Presbyterian Church in Spring Church, which posted on Facebook Thursday afternoon that “our prayers are with those in our church family who knew Mike, particularly with his sisters who grieve deeply for his loss.”
A member of the IUP faculty since 2002, Kosicek taught both undergraduate and MBA classes and coordinated the Ph.D. in Business program, according to an IUP news release in 2018, when the University Senate honored him with a Distinguished Faculty Award for Teaching.
Each semester, according to IUP’s news service, Kosicek also worked with companies to assist students in obtaining internships and jobs. He was a co-advisor to the American Management Association, and served on various department, college and university-wide committees.
For more than 20 years, the university said in 2018, Kosicek worked in the power-generation industry for General Electric and Westinghouse and held positions of increasing responsibility in Pennsylvania, Florida, Indiana and Virginia.
His assignments took him to Europe, Asia, South America, Canada and the United Kingdom.
In the classroom, the university said, Kosicek created a culture that inspired students to be involved and to participate.
He proactively searched for and selected real-world examples of business events to enhance textbook theory, IUP said in announcing the 2018 faculty award. Noting his service as advisor to nearly 50 students each semester, the university said Kosicek would discuss his students’ current semester class load and their schedules for the next semester, then involve them in discussions about dual majors, minors, resumes, internships and career paths.
“You cared deeply about your students, and you were strict when you needed to be because you pushed us to be our absolute best,” Lauren Eylicio, a bridal consultant at White Lace Bridal in Indiana, posted on Facebook. “Thank you for your wisdom and guidance.”
After graduating from Apollo-Ridge High School in 1972, Kosicek went to IUP, where in 1976 he earned a bachelor’s degree in business education and accounting.
That was followed by a master’s degree at IUP in 1979 in business with a focus on accounting, and a doctorate in administration and leadership studies in the public sector at IUP in 2004.
Curran-Shaffer Funeral Home and Crematory Inc. in Apollo is handling arrangements. A funeral service will be conducted Saturday at 8 p.m. with Pastor Scot and Tammie Pifer, of Divine Destiny Ministries in White Township, officiating.
According to the obituary issued by Curran-Shaffer, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Kosicek’s memory to the IUP Department of Management, Eberly 304, 664 Pratt Drive, Indiana, PA 15705.
