Dr. P. Michael Kosicek

 Courtesy IUP

An associate professor at Indiana University of Pennsylvania is being remembered on both sides of the Indiana-Armstrong county line after his death Tuesday evening in a tractor accident at his Kiskiminetas Township home.

“He was a wonderful professor,” IUP Executive Director of Media Relations Michelle Fryling said about Dr. P. Michael Kosicek, 68, associate professor of management in the Eberly College of Business.