The Historical and Geneaological Society of Indiana County will host a National Vietnam War Veterans Day program March 29 at 621 Wayne Ave., Indiana.
The program will begin at 6 p.m. and doors will open at 5:30 p.m.
This second annual program will feature guest speakers, music from the era and a historical display relating to “The Wall That Heals.”
A program dedicated to honor veterans who served in active duty in the U.S. Armed Forces during the period of Nov. 1, 1955, to May 15, 1975, it will also feature a pinning ceremony for veterans in attendance. Lapel pins will be given to those who RSVP’d.
Also featured will be a display of wreaths hung above the seating area, each with the name of an Indiana County resident that was killed in action or named as missing in action during the war.
One of the speakers will be David Truby, a local author and member of the American Legion. He will be speaking about Indiana native Jimmy Stewart and his last mission.
“Everybody, especially in Indiana, assumes (his last bombing mission) was in World War II,” Truby said. “But it was in Vietnam ... nobody knew that.”
Truby has written on this topic and has given talks on it before at the Jimmy Stewart Museum.
“I was amazed because people really don’t know about it. The reason it was never really publicized then, was that the Russians were putting out all kinds of rewards for catching well-known American officers and celebrities because they had a lot of show business people coming to entertain the troops and the Russians would have paid big money for that. And of course Jimmy Stewart would have rated it. It was kept very hush-hush, and he wasn’t big on publicity about it himself.”
Following the program there will be refreshments and hors d’oeuvres as well as an opportunity to meet and mingle.
For more information, please call the Historical Society at (724) 463-9600.