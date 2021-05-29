Memorial Day, formerly known as Decoration Day, was established as a federal holiday to be observed on the last Monday of May.
The day commemorates all men and women who have died while serving in the U.S. military. It was later expanded to include deceased members of all wars fought by American forces. In preparation for the holiday, families, friends, military organizations and volunteers around the country will be placing flags and flowers on graves.
The Blairsville Veterans Flag Committee, including members of the Blairsville American Legion — in cooperation with the cemetery staff and numerous other volunteers — will meet at the cemetery at 9 a.m. today to place stick flags at every veteran’s grave site. The volunteers will also hoist more than 500 flags on the great lawn on both sides of the main entrance to the Blairsville Cemetery, marking the 31st year the flags have been placed on display there.
The Blairsville Cemetery is the final resting place for more than 1,100 veterans dating to the Revolutionary War and up until the current Iraqi/Afghanistan conflicts. The committee honors these veterans by displaying the flags three times a year: Memorial Day, July 4 and Veterans Day. The flags are donated by families to honor deceased veteran family members.
“The stick flags demonstrate Blairsville’s long military history. We had guys in the Revolutionary War, War of 1812, World War I, World War II and Vietnam conflict,” said Dan Kelley, of the Blairsville Cemetery board of directors.
Thanks to the efforts of Blairsville historian Kelley and others, 12 United States Colored Troops grave markers have been restored, relocated or replaced in time for the placement of graveside flags at the cemetery this weekend.
The 12 USCT soldiers are Charles Battles, Lewis Bronson, Noah Bronson, Dennis Johnson, Samuel McClellan, James Patterson, John Patterson, Paul Patterson, Cain Ranson, William Robinson, John Vanalle and Edward Yaw.
Kelley said he noticed the poor condition of most of the USCT markers while restoring and cleaning grave markers at the cemetery. He decided to research the Pennsylvania archives for information about the 12 Civil War soldiers. He secured a list of the Blairsville USCT soldiers from the Historical Society of Blairsville.
“I was curious because we place flags for these 12 soldiers on Memorial Day but I wondered where their stones were located. I couldn’t find any,” Kelley said. “First, I went to the PA Archives to find their burial cards. That gave me information as to where their grave was, what units they were in and the correct spelling of names.”
Next, he approached Jim Ferguson, owner of James F. Ferguson Funeral Home, Blairsville, about applying for veterans grave markers from the Veterans Association.
“Jim gave me an application and said it would be handled at no charge,” Kelley said. “My ears perked up at that. So, I filled out all the applications and sent them in.”
Kelley explained how the project progressed from there. Two of the requests were declined because they had pre-existing stones. Two of the soldiers had existing stones but they were not placed on the correct grave sites.
“We found two stones were not on the correct grave. So not only did we have to install stones on the graves that did not have them, we had to move some to the correct location,” Kelley said. “I must say the lady at the Monuments Division of the Veterans Association in St. Louis was very helpful in going through this process.”
The stones arrived within the four- to five-week estimated time of delivery. Upon arrival, Kelley worked with Vic Nastase, cemetery superintendent, to locate the original grave sites.
“Vic and I went out and dug the holes and set the stones,” Kelley said.
Kelley said the stones are not all in the same location. However, they are all placed where the official VA records say they are to be buried.
“It is important to the history of Blairsville and the cemetery. It is gratifying to know that these soldiers all have a marker now,” said Nastase.
“We moved and cleaned existing stones to the proper grave location and installed the new stones on existing graves that had no stones. There is one in Section G and two in Section D. The rest are clustered in Section C,” he said. “At one time in the past, someone applied for duplicate stones. When they arrived, they were not placed on actual grave sites but placed in a row all together by a big tree up in the cemetery. I guess they did the best they could do at the time.”
Kelley also discovered that some of the soldiers were originally buried in the former Liberty Street cemetery.
“That old cemetery was never decommissioned. It was a parking lot, then a playground,” he said. “Now it is a community garden.”
As to whether all of the graves were relocated, Kelley said some of them probably were and some of them probably were not.
The soldiers did not die during the Civil War but returned to live in Blairsville and died years later. All were Blairsville residents.
“From what I read, as far as USCT troops go, Blairsville has one of the largest collections in Indiana County,” he said. “They served in different branches of the military and different theaters. One man was not only in the Navy, he was transferred to the infantry.”
The project was initiated with the intent to see the proper grave sites marked. Kelley said any future recognition of the new stones or the USCT soldiers will be up to other local military or civic groups to initiate.
“Now that we have them installed, we can approach groups and inquire about a future commemoration. We did not know if we would have them by Memorial Day so I expect something may be done later in the year,” Kelley said.
Kelley said the cemetery officials want to make sure all the people buried there are appropriately honored. He and other volunteers are working to catch up on repairs, restoring and cleaning that had not been done in the past.
“I volunteer to do this because I am a history buff and Blairsville has wonderful assets. I like to say I am a volunteer at Blairsville’s outdoor sculpture garden,” Kelley said. “I picked that up because that is what the Gettysburg Battlefield is called. It is one of the largest in the world because of all the statuary and bronze statutes.”
Kelley is most impressed with the major monuments that were carved elsewhere and brought to the cemetery in the late 1800s by horse and wagon.
“Blairsville is fortunate to have this cemetery. In that, it was started in 1853. The history of this town runs through this cemetery,” Kelley said.
“Notable people, the disreputable, everybody is here. You can follow families. You can see disasters where five children died the same day. One historic figure is one of the founders of the Pennsylvania Canal and significant to the internal improvements of Pennsylvania.”
Nastase added to Kelley’s sentiment.
“It’s good for history. People can look at the stones and discover things about previous generations,” Nastase said. “Now that the stones are cleaned you can read them better now.”
The cemetery volunteers appreciate any donations to help fund the purchase of cleaning supplies to repair the grave stones.
Go to blairsvillecemetery.com for more information.