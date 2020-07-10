To whom it may concern —
PROM CANCELED
Indiana Area High School’s prom, which had been postponed to July 23 from its original date of May 23 aboard the Gateway Clipper Empress in Pittsburgh, has been canceled. The announcement was made this week by Michael Bertig, the school’s student government adviser.
In a districtwide letter, Bertig said that “in light of recent events, including the order that masks must be worn in public, the continued need for at least six feet of social distancing, newly heightened concerns and closures in Allegheny County,” the prom committee decided it “would not be a prom at all.”
All recent graduates are invited to attend next year’s prom in May, without the need to be invited by a current student. All students who won free prom tickets through various raffles will have those tickets honored. The cash equivalent will be given to graduated seniors who do not wish to attend the prom in 2021.
GIGAROO 2020
The annual Gigaroo music festival will kick off tonight at Iselin Community Park. Camping is permitted for a $20 admission. The park is at 1782 Iselin Road, Saltsburg. The festival continues Saturday and Sunday. The lineup of bands:
• Today
6 p.m.: Animus
7 p.m.: Dragline
8 p.m. Post Traumatik
9 p.m.: Divine Tragedy
10 p.m.: Homicide Black
11 p.m.: Iron Sight
• Saturday
3 p.m.: Manitari
4 p.m. Negan
5 p.m.: BLOOD UNION
6 p.m.: Mr. Bonez
7 p.m.: Shattered
8 p.m.: Transcendence
9 p.m.: Losing September
10 p.m.: SILK9
11 p.m.: A Common Crown
Proceeds from this year’s festival benefit Jaycee, an 11-year-old who attends Kiski Upper Elementary School. Jaycee suffers from an atypical treatoid rhamdoid tumor. She has undergone radiation and chemotherapy.
ANNIVERSARY WISHES
The Rustic Lodge in White Township, one of the area’s main go-tos for conferences and meetings, turns 75 this month.
This year marks three-quarters of a century since Tony and Emma Ricupero acquired the property, which was a popular picnic spot, and transformed and expanded it into the current facility, which has hosted thousands of meetings, wedding receptions, parties and events.
The facility is now owned by Joe Lubold.
HELMET GIVEAWAY
The Indiana County Parks & Trails and Cambria County Conservation and Recreation Authority will be hosting a free bicycle helmet giveaway on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., or until the helmets run out, at the Dilltown trail head across from the Dillweed Bed & Breakfast in Armagh.
This event is being held to encourage trail user safety while visiting the Ghost Town Trail, which was named Pennsylvania’s 2020 Trail of the Year by the Trails Advisory Committee.
Trail enthusiasts are encouraged to attend the giveaway to receive a helmet and use the trail at their leisure. Trail safety guidelines and Ghost Town Trail rules will be distributed. Visitors are encouraged to follow health guidelines.
‘REMEMBER ME’
A get-together set for Saturday at the Chevy Chase Community Center in White Township is billed as “Remember Me,” a planned community outreach for everyone to come together in unity at a time where open communication and friendly conversation is needed.
Taking on a fair-like atmosphere, a number of public service and 181 faith organizations, law enforcement and local business groups will have tables with information and representatives to talk with folks at the event. Indiana County District Attorney Robert Manzi is a chief sponsor of the event.
“Remember Me” is set to run from noon to 4 p.m. at the grounds of the Chevy Chase Center. Free food will be provided indoors for children; other activities are planned on the open spaces surrounding the center, to help achieve distancing.
UPCOMING EVENTS
The Twolick Valley Rod & Gun Club will hold a number of events in July.
• Saturday: Food and general merchandise sale, 1 p.m.
• Sunday: Turkey shoot, sign up at 1 p.m.; shoot at 2 p.m.
• July 17-19: Open camp weekend and 125th Pennsylvania Volunteer Infantry Re-enactment Group
• July 18-19: Free catch-and-release fishing for veterans
• July 18: Flea market/vendor show; breakfast 8-10 a.m.; open kitchen 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
• July 25: Kids fun day starting at 11 a.m.
• July 26: Kids Fishing Derby, 9-11 a.m.
• July 31: Bluegrass music festival
The club is located at 487 Dogwood Road in Cherry Tree. For more information, call Margie at (724) 584-2082.
FROM THE KITCHEN
A fundraising dinner for the Homer City police department’s K-9 Unit is set for Saturday July 18 at noon at the Homer City fire station. A limited number of chicken dinners will be served at $12; basket raffles and a 50/50 drawing also will be offered. Proceeds help with upkeep of the department’s Belgian Malinois tracking and apprehension dog, Thor. ... Christ Our Savior Orthodox Church will hold a roast pork and holupki dinner July 19 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., or until sold out. Drive-thru takeouts are available only. On the menu is mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, salad, roll and dessert. Cost is $11 per person. ... Heart of Grace Ministry outside of Indiana will hold a yard/ bake/food sale Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 184 Route 119 (at the end of the 119 bypass).
No early birds, please. For more information, call Pat at (724) 422-4704.
SHOP TALK AT SIX
Looking (way) ahead, the Spirit Halloween store will soon be hiring in advance of its annual appearance in the former Kmart space in the Indiana Mall come August. Speaking of the mall, a couple more stores are reopening after being shuttered for the coronavirus pandemic: JC’s Gifts and Cards will be open Saturday, and Kay Jewelers will open Monday, according to the mall’s Facebook posts.
And this weekend, Frank’s Red Rocket sausage food truck will visit the parking lot Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., as well as J&J Funnel Cakes on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. … Gas prices in the Indiana area this morning hovered around $2.49, compared with $2.43 statewide and $2.20 nationwide (pennsylvaniagasprices.com). ... Willie, our ex-shoeshine boy, can relate to this line from American author James Dent: “A perfect summer day is when the sun is shining, the breeze is blowing, the birds are singing and the lawn mower is broken.”
Good evening!
This column is compiled by Margaret Weaver. Email items for submission to mweaver@indianagazette.net.