HOMER CITY.jpg
Tom Peel / Indiana Gazette

HOMER CITY — Borough property owners’ tax bills will increase by 21.6 percent to subsidize borough operations in 2023, under a tentative budget posted for public review Tuesday by the town council.

For a second straight year, Homer City has pushed the adoption of the annual spending plan to the final days of the year. Council will convene in a special session later this month, likely Monday, Dec. 19, to make any final changes and ratify the budget in time for the new year.