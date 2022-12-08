HOMER CITY — Borough property owners’ tax bills will increase by 21.6 percent to subsidize borough operations in 2023, under a tentative budget posted for public review Tuesday by the town council.
For a second straight year, Homer City has pushed the adoption of the annual spending plan to the final days of the year. Council will convene in a special session later this month, likely Monday, Dec. 19, to make any final changes and ratify the budget in time for the new year.
Last year, Homer City council delayed enactment of the budget until Dec. 21 while searching for ways to pay for a new police car.
The real estate tax would increase from 3.671 to 4.463 mills, a boost of 0.792 mills that will increase the average tax bill by about $70. Homer City council last raised the tax rate in 2019.
Borough Manager Rob Nymick said the borough also would rely on $30,000 of its fund balance to make ends meet.
The property tax will bring in $315,000 and the wage tax, the 0.5 percent rate unchanged, will generate $135,000 as the major sources of revenue.
Income and expenses are balanced at $680,150. The largest single expense is the required contribution to the pension fund for union police officers, which is $115,000 — roughly 17 percent of the budget. Questions over the line item drove council behind closed doors for 69 minutes in an executive session billed for “legal and personnel” reasons.
Nymick presented two budget options for council to consider. The second proposal called for a smaller tax increase (0.396 mills) but for tapping reserve money by twice as much, $60,000. Council considered that unfeasible because the borough expects to have $49,000 in the bank at the end of the year.
The property tax hike is the second municipal rate increase in as many days for Homer City residents.
Borough property owners and those in Center Township who are served by Central Indiana County Joint Sanitary Authority face a 28.6 percent increase in sewage treatment fees ($7 to $9 per 1,000 gallons) and a 10.5 percent increase in debt service payments ($19 to $21 a month) beginning with Jan. 25 bills.
In a letter to the borough council, CICJSA Executive Director Peggy Citeroni said the increases are necessary to help fund “a major improvement project at the Wastewater Treatment Plant” under terms of a consent order by Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection. Proposed extensions of sewage service on Cherry Run Road and Luciusboro Road (to go under construction in mid-2024) are estimated at $$.2 million to $5 million, according to Citeroni’s letter.