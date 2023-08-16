BLAIRSVILLE.jpg
Tom Peel / Indiana Gazette

Blairsville Borough Council will advertise a proposed ordinance over the next 30 days for public comment that will target vacant commercial buildings, requiring them to be maintained to remove potential hazards and improve its appearance.

Ideally, according to council president John Bertolino, the ordinance will urge the owners of these buildings to update the buildings or make way for new businesses to fill these spaces, which currently stand unoccupied and unused.