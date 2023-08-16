Blairsville Borough Council will advertise a proposed ordinance over the next 30 days for public comment that will target vacant commercial buildings, requiring them to be maintained to remove potential hazards and improve its appearance.
Ideally, according to council president John Bertolino, the ordinance will urge the owners of these buildings to update the buildings or make way for new businesses to fill these spaces, which currently stand unoccupied and unused.
“We have buildings on Market Street,” he said, “where the paint is chipping. We want to go after and address that because as a commercial building owner, you’re choosing to buy that building.
“If you’re choosing to buy a building on Market Street, you should have the money to fix it up.”
While this ordinance targets commercial buildings within commercially-zoned areas, residential buildings will be unaffected due to the cost it might incur on residents who cannot afford to keep up with cosmetic maintenance.
A spirited discussion took place Tuesday on how to penalize those that violate the ordinance. Council President Pro-Tem David Janusek had an issue with the power behind this act. He supported charging folks with a misdemeanor offense, which would carry a fine of up to $5,000 or a sentence of up to one year in prison, in order to dissuade anyone from violating it.
“You know what I hear a lot at council meetings? ‘Repeat offenders’,” he said. “Why are there people that are repeat offenders?”
Council solicitor Patrick Dougherty countered by saying people will violate the ordinances regardless. He also has an issue with making it a misdemeanor because it would have to be issued by the police department, slowing the process.
While not the target of the ordinance, a concern was brought to council’s attention on how residential buildings purchased as investment properties will be handled, as a resident and local landlord, Olivia Seich, made an example of a dilapidated house next to one of her properties.
According to her, the property was originally purchased in a tax sale for $900 by a real estate agency that abandoned the property, which at the time had a basement filled with several feet of water and experienced severe wear and tear.
The house was then purchased for approximately $10,500 last year to what Seich describes as an “out-of-state house flipper with an investor.” In the year since the purchase, the house experienced minimal work.
“He’s done virtually nothing within a year. He re-shingled a porch roof which has to come off anyway.”
The major concern lies in the exterior brick wall facing Seich’s property, which she fear will collapse at any moment, putting her tenant, who has an 8-year-old child, in danger.
“It’s a significant safety concern,” she said. “I understand that there are limitations on what (the council) can enforce, but my problem is they haven’t been enforcing what they do have at their disposal.”
According to council business manager and secretary Jody Poorbaugh, the offender has a Uniform Construction Code (UCC) permit, which prevents them from taking action against him. However, six months from the permit’s issuance, a county inspector will review the work done on the house and determine whether the permit will remain in effect.
“As a municipality, we can only do so much,” Dougherty said. “If somebody gets hurt on that property or because of that property, the liability is on the property owner. We only have so many tools we can use because he submitted plans and got the permit.”
Other business discussed included renaming WyoTech Park, approving work to drain the baseball fields and an update on the federal reimbursement for $300,000 to repair the North Spring Street sink hole.
Blairsville Borough Council will next meet at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 19 at the Blairsville Borough building, 203 E. Market St.
