PUNXSUTAWNEY — A man once accused of absconding with more than $350,000 of money and merchandise charged to the account of a local woman has been cleared of wrongdoing.
Jay Philliber, 34, of Punxsutawney, was exonerated of all charges Dec. 23 when Jefferson County Common Pleas Court Judge John Foradora granted a request from the district attorney’s office to dismiss all counts.
Philliber was suspected of making personal use of assets of Joanne Garrett, for whom Philliber held power of attorney and was viewed as “the son she never had,” according to his defense counselor.
“They were like family for many, many years,” said attorney Blair Hindman, of Clarion.
“He basically did everything for her for years, and this was a disgruntled family member who had virtually no contact with Joanne. He swooped in from out of state and smelled money and started this whole thing.”
The Jefferson County Area Agency on Aging looked into the relationship and exonerated Philliber, Hindman said, but Garrett’s distant relative “started stirring the pot and found what they believed to be problems.”
The large amounts of expenses that came under question were spent for Garrett’s benefit, Hindman said.
But state police acted on the allegations and charged Philliber in July 2019 with felony counts of theft, receiving stolen property and illicit use of an access device.
“Once the district attorney really started tearing some things apart and looking into the evidence, or lack thereof, they found no evidence,” Hindman said.
Hindman said thousands of pages of documents helped to slow the case.
The coronavirus pandemic slowed its pace through the court system as well, Hindman said.
Plus, Garrett, 72 when the charges were filed, suffered dementia and died last summer.
Online court records showed that Philliber was jailed on $500,000 bond from the date of his arrest July 25, 2019, through Oct. 16, 2019, when he waived his right to a preliminary hearing and was granted release on unsecured bond.
“We knew Joanna loved Jay and treated him like family — and you’re allowed to give your money to family or friends — but Joanne could not testify to that because she was no longer able.
“It was a bad set of circumstances, and I feel bad for Jay because he was dragged through the mud. But I’m glad it worked out in his favor.”
The case ground to a halt when the distant relative “refused to show up to testify, refused to cooperate with discovery,” the attorney said.
“The judge finally ordered him to comply with things and he still fought it. And that’s a very unusual circumstance when an alleged victim won’t take part in the process. That was the beginning of the end.”
The case ended not in open court with any expression of regret for Philliber’s unjust four months of incarceration. The judge’s signature closed the case.
“That’s one of the problems with our bail thing. You see that amount of money, and you’re supposed to presume innocence. But it’s tough. He can’t get those months back.”
Philliber had been listed as a beneficiary in Garrett’s will, Hindman said.
“If that hadn’t been hidden from us for so long … by the witnesses, this could have been resolved easily.”