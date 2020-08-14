Credit union PSECU has opened the application period for the 25th year of its annual scholarship program.
The program awards six scholarships, valued at up to $8,000 each, to graduating high school seniors to help reduce the financial burden of pursuing postsecondary education. Since its inception, the PSECU Scholarship program has awarded more than half a million dollars in scholarships to more than 140 students.
Each winner will receive a $2,000-per-year scholarship that is renewable for up to four years based on the fulfillment of set academic requirements, including grade-point average.
To qualify for the PSECU Scholarship program, applicants must:
• Be a PSECU member by Dec. 31. Individuals with a custodial account are eligible to apply.
Note that joint owners are not considered members.
• Be a graduating senior attending a two- or four-year community college, college or university. The college or university does not have to be in Pennsylvania. Students attending a technical school are not eligible.