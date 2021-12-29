The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation in District 10 is inviting the public to view plans for the upgrading of a key intersection in White Township.
From Jan. 3 through Jan. 14, plans will be displayed regarding the juncture of state Route 4422, or Indian Springs Road, and state Route 3033, or Rustic Lodge Road.
However, unlike past displays, such as that brought out for the widening of Oakland Avenue, and in accordance with Gov. Tom Wolf’s COVID-19 mitigation efforts, the plans display will be held online only, at PennDOT.gov/District 10.
The purpose of the project is to upgrade the existing intersection with left turn lanes and improved traffic signals.
Sidewalk will be added to three corners of the intersection and will connect to the current State Route 286 (Oakland Avenue) project to offer a continuous sidewalk from Oakland Avenue to Rustic Lodge Road.
District spokeswoman Tina Gibbs said the purpose of the plans dislay is to share preliminary information on the project’s status, schedule, design and right-of-way acquisition.
Gibbs said comments and questions may be submitted through a “submit comments” file on the website.