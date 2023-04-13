How to provide an equitable public education to students in rural Pennsylvania in light of the Feb. 7 ruling by the Commonwealth Court will be the focus of a town hall meeting from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m Tuesday at the Indiana Area Junior High School auditorium.
A Pennsylvania judge declared the state’s system to pay for K-12 public schools unconstitutional, stating the General Assembly has failed to uphold its constitutional obligation to provide all children a “thorough and efficient” education system by depriving students in school districts with low property values and incomes of the same resources and opportunities of children in wealthier ones. The legislature, the executive branch and the school districts must now craft the solution for equitable funding.