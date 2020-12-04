The Armstrong Indiana Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission reminds the public of the Holiday Lottery Responsible Gambling Campaign, which raises awareness about the risks of youth gambling and educates communities on the dangers of buying lottery tickets for children.
Some adults report giving lottery tickets to children as gifts during the holiday season.
Early gambling experiences, including with lottery tickets, can be a risk factor for later gambling problems. Many young people report their first gambling experience occurs around 9 to 11 years old. Lottery scratch-off tickets have been shown to present a possible gateway to other gambling activities, according to the commission. Approximately 80 percent of high-school-aged adolescents report having gambled for money during the past year, and 2 to 4 percent of adolescents presently have a problem with gambling.
Some 10 to 14 percent of adolescents are at risk for developing a problem with gambling, and to put it into perspective, adult gambling disorder prevalence rates are about 1 to 2 percent of the population.
The AICDAC is supporting the campaign by raising awareness and educating on the risks of giving lottery products to children. Laws for purchase, play and redemption vary by state, province and territory. In many jurisdictions, it is legal to play but illegal to purchase. Regardless of the legalities, lottery tickets may inappropriately expose vulnerable populations to gambling problems.
If you are concerned about a teen or anyone experiencing problems related to gambling, call the helpline at (800) 848-1880 or (800) GAMBLER for more information and resources.