The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission has approved an array of extended payment plan options to help residential and small business utility customers stay connected to service while gradually paying-down past-due balances.
Thursday’s action requires all PUC-regulated electric, natural gas, water, wastewater, telecommunications and steam utilities to modify their existing collection policies to provide additional payment plan options for residential and small business customers.
Meanwhile, the PUC is lifting, effective April 1, its utility service termination moratorium.
The options for residential customers involve federal income guidelines, with a base of $26,500 per year for a family of four.
For those with incomes below 250 percent of those guidelines, or $66,250 per year for a family of four, a utility must offer a payment plan over a minimum of five years, while allowing the customer to agree to or request a shorter payment arrangement and the utility to agree to a longer payment arrangement.
For those with incomes between 250 percent and 300 percent of the federal guidelines, or between $66,250 and $79,500 per year, a utility is required to offer a payment arrangement length of a minimum of two years while again allowing the customer to agree to or request a shorter payment arrangement and the utility to agree to a longer payment arrangement.
For residential customers with incomes over $79,500 per year for a family of four, a utility is required to offer a payment arrangement for a minimum length of one year while allowing a shorter payment arrangement at the customer’s request, or a longer payment arrangement at the utility’s request.
For small business customers, a utility is required to offer a payment arrangement for a minimum length of 18 months while allowing the customer to agree to or request a shorter payment arrangement and the utility to agree to a longer payment arrangement.
In a motion offered by PUC Chairman Gladys Brown Dutrieuille at the commission’s Thursday meeting, Dutrieuille noted factors that still impact consumers, businesses and utilities across the state, including continued COVID-19 infections, unemployment and substantial past-due balances.
She also recognized the positive potential of increased vaccinations, the gradual improvement of the economy and millions of dollars in available state and federal assistance for customers and others working to overcome impacts of the pandemic.
Other details are available at the commission’s www.puc.pa.gov website.