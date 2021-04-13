The Punxsutawney Area Groundhog Polka Club has scheduled four dances at the American Legion in Rossiter.
The Vagabonds, of DuBois, will play at the first dance April 18 and are also scheduled on June 13.
The Rex Taneri Band, of Canfield, Ohio, will play May 23, with the PA Express, of Homer City, scheduled on July 18.
The dances are open to the public and will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. each date. Admission is $10 per person. Food will be available to purchase.
The polka club recently celebrated its 30th anniversary. The scheduling of dances beyond July will depend on whether enough people attend to cover the costs of having the dances.