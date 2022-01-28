To whom it may concern —
GROUNDHOG DAY
Our neighbors to the north in Jefferson County will be busy this weekend as events kick off for the annual Groundhog Day celebration on Wednesday, when the prognosticating Punxsutawney Phil will emerge from his burrow at Gobbler’s Knob to look for his shadow.
Daily activities kick off at Barclay Square on Saturday, where local artisans and craft and food vendors will be on site beginning at 11 a.m. each day through Wednesday.
Live entertainment will be available from 7 Mile Run at 2 p.m. Saturday, the PA Express Polka band at 11 a.m. Sunday, and on Tuesday, 8 Track Daze from 11 to 12:30 p.m., Killin’ Time from 2 to 3:30 p.m. and Derek Woods Band from 4 to 5:30 p.m.
There are many other opportunities for family fun, including Gobblers Knob Got Talent at 2 p.m. Sunday, a craft show at the Community Center on Tuesday and Wednesday, showings of “Groundhog Day” and much more.
For complete details and everything you need know about making the trip to Gobbler’s Knob, visit www.groundhog.org.
GOOD NEIGHBORS
As the snow has continued, so has the outpouring of kindness as our good neighbors plow out driveways and shovel sidewalks for others.
Be sure to recognize this week’s good neighbors:
Aultman: George Rellick and Ken Kalgreen
Atwood: Kevin Wadding
Blacklick Township: Rex Dunlap
Blairsville: Catie Johnston; McCulley family, Johnson Avenue
Clymer: Steven Dumm and Damon Jusko
Creekside: Garry Houser
Dayton: Mark Bernard, Sinktown Road
Dilltown: Clint Elias, of Indiana, for work in Dilltown
Elderton: Chris Bash
Hillsdale: Jack Pearce and Kenny Smyers, Churchill Road
Homer City: Anderson Lee, South Main Street; Jeremiah and John Rushton; Bill and Susie Sink, South Main Street; Terry Skultety, North Lincoln Street; Bob Rebovich; and Dean Webster, Old Route 119 South
Indiana/White Township: Vickie and Anthony Enciso, Sunset Acres; Dave Rhodes and Greg Strittmatter, North Sixth Street; Matt Renninger and Bill Turner, first block of East Pike; Bill Roach, Evergreen Manor; John Uccellini, Debbie Drive; Jim Wagner, Shelly Drive; Diana Davis, East Pike; Sutton Family, Maple Street; Ken Montgomery; David Verheyen, Church and 15th streets; Dan Ackerson, John Buckshaw, Suzy Buckshaw, Tom and Vickie Watters, Maddie Sabo and Bitty Miller, School Street near Walnut and Third streets; Ben Walters, Woodland Road; Dave Arthurs, Sexton Road; Jeff Vehovic, 1200 block of Philadelphia Street; Adam Taylor, Hickory Lane; Stephen Poge, Spruce Street
Marion Center: Mike Fabian and Chris Johnston, Craig Road; James Wynkoop, Wynkoop Road; and Colton Fairman, Pearce Hollow Road
Myr Walt: Don Ramsell and Ryan Citeroni
Penn Run: Bernie Lieb and Bobby Marshall
Plumville: Ron Geist, Main Street
Shelocta: Ed Gamble, Shelocta Road
Smicksburg: Dennis Schrecengost
West Lebanon: Joe and Jim Velesig, Pounds Road
Do you have a good neighbor you’d like to have recognized? Please call (724) 465-5555, ext. 283 or email mweaver@indianagazette.net with the name, town and street for recognition.
CONDOLENCES
Our obituaries this week included William Edward Wilt, 81, of Indiana, who died Sunday, Jan. 23, at UPMC Presbyterian in Pittsburgh.
According to his obituary, Bill was a 1958 graduate of Indiana Senior High School, where he lettered in track and football, and also lettered four years at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
He was also known for his 41 years of work at United High School, where he served as a teacher, wrestling coach and as principal at both the junior and senior high school for 21 years.
Bill was inducted into the Indiana County Sports Hall of Fame and the PIAA District 6 Wrestling Hall of Fame, and served on the District 6 PIAA Athletic Committee for approximately 18 years.
Survivors include his children, Michael Wilt (Sherry), of Indiana, and Stefanie Moret (Tony), of Oakmont.
SHOP TALK AT SIX
Gas prices are hovering around $3.49 per gallon in the region, according to www.pennsylvaniagasprices.com. ... Willie, our ex-shoeshine boy, quotes an English folk song today cited by the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club in explaining the tradition’s history: “Candlemas be fair and bright, Come, Winter, have another flight; If Candlemas brings clouds and rain, Go Winter, and come not again.”
Good evening!
This column is compiled by Gazette Managing Editor Margaret Weaver. Email items for submission to mweaver@indianagazette.net.