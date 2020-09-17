At a meeting Monday night, the Purchase Line school board approved additional volunteers for several activities for the district.
Those approved were: Susan Barkey, band/musical; Susan Bloxdorf, Ray Kauffman and Machele Scott, cross country; and Miranda Buterbaugh, volleyball. All were approved for the 2020-21 school year.
Other agenda items discussed and approved by the board:
• Consideration of the first readings of new policies: trauma-informed approach, telework and procurement cards.
• Consideration of the first readings of revised policies: immunizations and communicable diseases, health examinations, physical examinations, sick leave, responsibility for student welfare, facilities and workplace safety, the school calendar, public attendance at school events and school visitors.
• The retirements, with regret, of secretary June Stossel, effective Aug. 31, and custodian Bernadine Peles, effective Sept. 11.
• The extension of a leave of absence for elementary teacher Hea-ther Bowser, through Feb. 28. (Originally approved through Jan. 18).
• The district’s agreement to code Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA) qualified leave as Special Sick Leave for PSERS purposes. FFCRA allows for up to 80 hours of leave time due to COVID-19.
• The changing the 10-month elementary receptionist/guidance secretary position to a 12-month position and the 12-month central support services secretary position to a 10-month position with realignment of job descriptions.
• An addendum to the Athletics and Band Health and Safety Plan-Heritage Conference Health and Safety Plan Sport Protocols.
• Approval of bus/van stops for 2020-21 and the hiring of Edna Davis, Emily Genesmer and Laura Henry as additional Tri-County drivers.
Superintendent Shawn Ford ended the meeting by thanking the support, professional and administrative staffs for their work at the beginning of the school year.
“Their work has been amazing,” Ford said. “I’m blessed as a leader to have such a good team behind me. This wouldn’t be happening without a complete team approach. So, I do truly thank each and every person associated with Purchase Line.”