The Purchase Line School District approved the creation of junior high softball and baseball programs at a meeting on Monday night.
Six board members voted yes for the programs: Scott Beer, Michele Buterbaugh, Sandra Fyock, Raymond Kauffman, Jeffery Mountain and Michael Moyer. Those voting no were Scott Gearhart and Jean Harkleroad. Board member Roy Markle was absent from the meeting.
The total estimated start up cost for these programs will be $20,933. A discussion was held regarding how the programs will work especially when it comes to practice spaces. Superintendent Shawn Ford said that “once the board approves this, then it’s our responsibility to organize practices ... and to stay within that cost to the greatest degree possible. It’s our job administratively to make sure it happens. We’ve definitely talked about utilizing other spaces on our property to hold practices, but whatever you approve we have to make it work.”
The board also accepted the resignation of Thomas Grierson, the coordinator of curriculum and special projects.
“I would like to congratulate Mr. Grierson on his new position in the Ringgold School District as the assistant superintendent,” Ford said. “We wish him well and good luck on your next adventure, Mr. Grierson.”
Grierson thanked the board in return. “Thank to the board for the opportunity to serve the district for the last nine and a half, going on 10 years. I appreciate it. Thank you.”
Grierson’s resignation is effective Nov. 15 unless released earlier by the district.
In other district news, Ford gave an update on the district’s COVID stats. “(Our) current case count ... we have three cases and a rolling 14-day average, 24 close contacts. Also beginning this Friday we will have a new system that will be reporting to the state. It pretty much mirrors what’s on our COVID dashboard, so that will begin this Friday ... It’s a weekly update. That’s where we’re at, with nothing new to the health and safety plan.”
Ford also took time before adjourning to recognize board member Sandra Fyock, who has reached eight years of service with the district as a board member.
“PSBA does an honor roll of school board service programs and those who have eight years of service are presented with a certificate,” Ford said. “I would like to congratulate Mrs. Fyock here on eight years of service to the Purchase Line Board. Thank you very much.”
“You’re very welcome,” Fyock said. “It’s been a lovely time.”
In other agenda news, the board approved:
- The hire of Jessica Lindsay as director of curriculum and innovation at the salary of $98,000, prorated for the 2021-22 school year.
- The retirement of James Lowe, an eight-hour custodian, effective Dec. 31.
- The resignation of instructional aide Irene Hanchar, effective Monday (Oct. 11).
- A leave of absence request for English teacher Nancy Rescinito, from Sept. 21 through Jan. 18.
- The hire of Nathan Huffman as technology student association adviser for $375 for the 2021-22 school year.
- The addition of Lindsey Houser and Mikhala Stover as nurse substitutes.
- The addition of Jenica Myers as a band volunteer for 2021-22.
- A request for Jeremy Bracken, athletic director, to host the elementary boys’ basketball program on Saturdays from Oct. 16 through Nov. 20; and to host Little Dragon Night to be held on Saturday, Dec. 4; and hiring Chad Small to conduct the program at a salary of $632.
- A request for Kelley Goss, head girls’ basketball coach, to host the elementary girls’ basketball program on Saturdays from Oct. 16 through Nov. 20, with Little Dragon Night to be held on Saturday, Dec. 4; and the hiring of Kelley Goss to conduct the program at a salary of $574.
- Authorizing a bid to upgrade the high school auditorium sound system.
- Contracts with New Story for educational and related services for the 2021-22 school year with student tuition at a cost of $314 to $407 per day based on services provided.
- The addition of Laeticia Reed, Brianna Riddell and Mary Rummel as Tri County drivers.
- A new new bus stop request on Route 286 in Hillsdale.