The Purchase Line School Board approved its 2023-24 final budget at a meeting on Monday night.
The budget shows revenues in the amount of $21,237,109 and expenditures in the amount of $21,493,532. A fund balance of $256,423 will be used to balance the budget.
Millage rates will be adjusted from market values provided by the State Tax Equalization Board, and will be 8.92 in Indiana County and 76.25 in Clearfield County. The millage rate for Indiana and Clearfield County represents a 6.1 percent tax increase. The result is a tax levy of $3,025,626.
Taking into consideration the estimated homestead/farmstead subsidy of $356,458 and the 89 percent estimated collection rate, the amount projected to be collected as real estate revenue is $2,412,824. The discount and penalty rates will be at 2 percent and 10 percent, respectively.
The budget will also assess the following taxes:
• Per capita, Sec 679, $5
• Per capita, Act 511, $5
• Occupational privilege, $10
• Earned income tax, 0.7 percent
• Real estate transfer tax, 0.5 percent
A resolution was also passed that authorized the commitment of the 2022-23 fund balance for the following: post-employment medical coverage, retirement rate stabilization, bond payments, building improvement plan and supply inventory. Authorization was given to the superintendent and/or the business manager to make assignments of the fund balance with board approval.
Salaries and wages for the upcoming school year were also approved, per agreements. Substitute rates are as follows: PA Educator certified teachers, for 1 to 90 days, $115, over 90 days, $130; emergency certified teachers, for 1 to 90 days, $100, over 90 days, $115; school nurses (RNs), $115 per day; nurse aides, $15.33 per hour for RNs and $13 per hour for LPNs; and custodians, maintenance, cafeteria, secretaries, aides and lunch monitors, $10 per hour.
A contract with Adelphoi Education Inc., for services as needed, was approved as well. The costs for the contract included: behavioral support, $97.76 per day (regular) and $114.93 per day (special); behavioral support, guaranteed seats, $94.90 per day (regular) and $111.58 per day (special); day education, $138.96 per day (regular) and $148.12 per day (special); YES (Your Educational Success, Credit Recovery), $138.97 per day(regular and special); and YES guaranteed seats, $125.07 per day (regular and special).
Other agreements that were approved included the following professional memberships for the 2023-24 school year: Pennsylvania School Boards Association, Pennsylvania Association of Rural and Small Schools, Pennsylvania Association of School Administrators, Pennsylvania Association of School Business Officials, Pennsylvania Association of Elementary and Secondary School Principals, National Association of Elementary School Principals,
Attendance/Child Accounting Professional Association, Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development, Pennsylvania Association of Federal Program Coordinators, Council for Exceptional Children and the Heritage Conference.
More financial items approved by the board included the workers’ compensation provider, CM Regent, at a cost of $26,638; automobile insurance from Nelson and Associates Insurance Services at a cost of $2,980; and social worker services from ARIN IU 28, not to exceed $80,000.
The purchase of new uniforms was also granted. Sportsmans will provide new boys’ and girls’ junior high basketball uniforms at a cost of $3,165.60 and junior high girls’ volleyball uniforms at a cost of $1,098.80.
In personnel news, the board approved the hire of Cullen Goncher, as assistant football coach at an entry level salary of $3,200; and Karen Woods, as assistant volleyball coach at an entry level salary of $2,700, plus longevity pay of $250.
Further personnel items approved included the retirement of superintendent administrative assistant, Marlene Lazor, effective Oct. 6. Resignations for elementary language arts chairperson, Danielle Norris; student council co-advisor, Andrew Sleppy; and national honor society advisor, Michael Thom, were all approved for the end of the 2022-23 school year. Rachel Phillips Whitney resigned as the assistant cheerleading coach, declining the position for the school year.
Beard Legal Group was hired as the district solicitor at a rate of $175 per hour.
The board also approved a retroactive staff request for Sean Mack, Ray Keith, Erica Engle and seven student athletes to attend the PIAA State Track Meet in Shippensburg, from May 25-27, with a request of $2,823.83 and the use of a school van.
Another staff request approved was from Andrew Sleppy to attend the AOPA (Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association) High School Initiative 2023 Teacher Workshop, in Frederick, Md., from July 18-20, with a request of $1,496.98 and the use of a school van.
A request from Jessica Lindsay to attend the Pennsylvania Association of Federal Program Coordinators Summer Leadership Forum in Pittsburgh, from Aug. 3 to 4, with a request of $390 from district funds was also approved.
Superintendent Patricia Berezansky announced to the board that a facilities request came in from the PL Little Gridders but that it “came in a little bit late to make this agenda, but we will be putting it up for retroactive approval in August.”
Berezansky also took the time to congratulate the Class of 2023 on their graduation and to give out some thank-yous.
“I wanted to publicly thank Mr. (David) London, for all of his service to all of you and the students of this district and his support during that transition for myself as well,” she said. “The entire administrative team has been very welcoming and supportive to me.”
Other agenda items approved by the board included:
• Increases for non-union personnel at a rate of 2.7 percent.
• Increases for athletic and extracurricular positions at a rate of 1.5 percent
• The addition of Zachariah Beck as a custodial substitute
• A request for unpaid leave days for Amber Kordish on May 24, 25 and 31
• The appointment of Abbey Romagna as district business manager
• Continued participation in the Community Eligibility Provision Program for the 2023-24 school year
• The Mutual Aid Memorandum of Understanding for Emergency Management
• Tentative sports schedules for the 2023-24 school year
• A dual credit agreement with Mount Aloysius College
• Changes to the elementary and high school teachers’ handbooks
• Submission of the Tugboat Grant from the Grable Foundation for $25,000
• Participation in the 2023 Pennsylvania Youth Survey (PAYS) for grades 6, 8, 10 and 12
• A memorandum of understanding between the district and the Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commision to share the PAYS survey results
• Participation in the social media class action lawsuit
• The addition of the following volunteers for band/musical: Katina Ball, Jason Barkey, Susan Barkey, Phyllis Bracken, Karen Bugay, Paula Burba, Holly Edwards, Nicole Esposti, Jennifer Fox, Donna Gearhart, Scott Gearhart, Sarah Hansel, Jodie Kauffman, Ray Kauffman, Ashley Keener, Tiffany Keener, Melissa Komlosky, Stephanie Little, Sally Lucas, Jenica Myers, Machele Scott, Matt Scott, Rebecca Seger, Jennifer Smith and Jamie Zurenko; and for football, Brian Goss, Raymond Hill, Dave Small and William Spencer
The board will not meet in July. The next regular monthly meeting is scheduled for Monday, Aug. 14, at 7 p.m.
