The Purchase Line School Board approved multiple hires at a meeting on Monday night.
Hires included Krisha Michele as a school nurse at a salary of $44,371, prorated for the 2022-23 year; Madison Aloia as an English teacher at a salary of $61,842, prorated for the 2022-23 year; Julie Horner as student council co-adviser at a salary of $819 for the 2022-23 school year; and Kenneth Robinson as the Technology Student Association adviser at an entry level salary of $375 for the 2022-23 year.
The board also approved the transfer of Anna Mills from 4-hour cafeteria cook to 5½-hour cafeteria cook beginning Sept. 13. The hire of a new lunch monitor was tabled.
In other personnel news, the board approved the resignation of English teacher Danielle Rishell, effective Oct. 14 or sooner if released by the district. A resignation for Rishell as the student council co-adviser was approved, effective as of Aug. 16.
Five-hour custodian William Kibler was approved for retirement effective Sept. 30.
Kenneth Robinson was approved as an additional substitute teacher for Industrial Arts and Kelley Goss was hired as the assistant girls’ basketball coach for the 2022-23 year at an entry level salary of $3,200.
Superintendent Shawn Ford welcomed all the new hires and emphasized that there are still areas where the district is looking to hire.
“We appreciate them coming,” he said. “From a staffing perspective, I would put out to everybody on the board and in the public (that) we’re still looking for custodial help. So, if you know anybody or anybody is interested, by all means, contact Mr. Jones or call and talk to me. We’re getting there staffing-wise; we’re much better than we were a month ago, but we still have some holes to fill.
Some adjustments were also made to the health and safety plan.
“There’s been some questions coming,” said Ford, “on whether after the five days, students or staff could come back if they’ve had COVID. They are welcome to come back to school but, if they’re still showing symptoms, we do ask that they continue to stay out longer until those symptoms die down.”
The board also approved a request from Jeremy Bracken, athletic director, for the elementary boys’ basketball program to be held Saturdays from Oct. 15 through Nov. 19. Little Dragon Night will be held on Saturday, Dec. 3. The request also includes the hire of Raymond Matko to conduct the program at a salary of $550. This is a district sponsored program to be conducted in accordance with the ARP ESSER Health and Safety Plan.
Another approval went to a request from Greg Mahaffey, head girls’ basketball coach, for the elementary girls’ basketball program to be held on the same days as the boys’ program with Little Dragon Night to be held on Saturday, Dec. 3. Mahaffey was hired to conduct this program as well at a salary of $550. This program will also follow the health and safety plan for the district.
Approval was also given to the following resolution regarding the STEAM Lending Library Consortium: Whereas, the Purchase Line School District is committed to continuing the use of the STEAM Lending Library, and whereas the ARIN Intermediate Unit has developed and maintained the STEAM Lending Library since 2019 at no cost to the districts and technology centers, and whereas, the Purchase Line School District wishes to join the ARIN Intermediate Unit STEAM Lending Library Consortium at a cost of $100 for the 2022-23 school year. Therefore, the Board of Directors of the Purchase Line School District hereby agrees to support the membership of the district in this consortium.
Other items approved by the board included:
● The use of Book and Proch as the water operator for the high school and elementary buildings at a cost of $1,295 per month.
● Authorization to bid PCCD School Safety and Security Grant Equipment over the threshold of $21,900.
● The appointment of Kotzan CPA and Associates, P.C. as district auditor, with terms according to the audit engagement letter for the years ending: June 30, 2023, $14,950; June 30, 2024, $15,400; and June 30, 2025, $16,000.
● Wages for the 2022-23 school year for support staff as per approved agreement.
● The following addendum to the agreement for security services with Guardian Protection Group: Unarmed officers will be called event staff. Event staff is considered security services, and all provisions of the contract pertain to them except for the requirement of Act 67 training. The hourly rate for event staff is $22 per hour for the remainder of the contract, June 30, 2025.
● The Red Dragon Cyber Academy Handbook for 2022-23 school year.
● The purchase of unlimited T-Mobile hotspot data for PL cyber school students as needed.
● The use of the Alma Student Information System for the 2023-26 school years at the following costs for licensing and subscription fees: $24,167.66, 2024-25; $24,892.69, 2025-26; and a one-time $9,765 cost for implementation and training.
● Bus and van stops for 2022-23.
● A staff request from Christine Filipovich for the Science Liaison Network, ARIN Intermediate Unit on Oct. 5, Dec. 8, Jan. 12, and March 29 at a cost of $661.96 in district funds.
● A staff request from Kathy Wright for Orientation to School Food Service Operations, PaTTAN-Harrisburg, from Oct. 18-20 with the request of $285 and use of a school van.