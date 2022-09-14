Purchase Line HS 001.jpg

Stock news photos. Purchase Line High School Sign.

 Tom Peel / Indiana Gazette

The Purchase Line School Board approved multiple hires at a meeting on Monday night.

Hires included Krisha Michele as a school nurse at a salary of $44,371, prorated for the 2022-23 year; Madison Aloia as an English teacher at a salary of $61,842, prorated for the 2022-23 year; Julie Horner as student council co-adviser at a salary of $819 for the 2022-23 school year; and Kenneth Robinson as the Technology Student Association adviser at an entry level salary of $375 for the 2022-23 year.