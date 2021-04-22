The Purchase Line School Board met and had some of their first discussions regarding their upcoming budget on Monday.
The information presented was just a draft, according to Business Manager Abbey Romagna, with changes expected from Monday’s meeting into May, when a preliminary budget will be brought forth for approval on May 10.
“Again, it’s preliminary,” Romagna said. “We can make changes up through (the) final budget, it just needs to be posted for 30 days for public review.”
Romagna went on to state that the revenues, right now, are $19.3 million with an increase of about $18,000 from the prior year. “What we’re seeing is our revenue stabilizing as the money dries up,” Romagna said.
Many things are still being discussed regarding the budget and will be more firmly touched upon and decided on in future meetings.
“There’s just so many different ways the budget and education is being looked at right now,” Romagna said. “How do we even predict what things in two years or three years are going to look like. We just kind of try to explore it and see what direction it seems to be leaning and make decisions from there. But it really is uncharted waters, which is what we’ve been saying for over a year. We don’t know how it’s going to come out in the end.”
Some items will be level-funded next year including basic education at $9 million, Ready To Learn at $218,571, and special education at $893,133.
One reason given for revenues not growing overall was that the district hasn’t increased taxes since 2018-19 and the district’s assessed value keeps going down in the county. There is no increase in this current budget at this point. Collections continue to stay at about 89 percent. Romagna said that the district didn’t see any negative impact from COVID as far as collections go.
After the preliminary discussion, Romagna asked the board if it would be beneficial to hold a meeting where they could further discuss ways they would like to see how the budget will move forward as well as how they would spend Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief money that the district has.
ESSER funding, Romagna said, is bigger than one meeting can handle. “I think we’ll need to sit down and talk about ESSER if that’s what the board wants to do.”
Romagna said that the district has received ESSER PCCE, which is a state grant and is $155,000, which the district had to spend by October. ESSER I gave the district $318,572; it has to be spent by this fall. “We have it all earmarked at this point,” Romagna said.
ESSER II is future funding. “We’re scheduled to get $1,285,398,” Romagna said. “We had, from last March until September of 2023, to spend that money. Then the ARP funding, ESSERS three is what we’re calling it, is $2,629,709. The total federal funding is $4,388,791 at this point.”
The idea behind the use of ESSER money is to prepare for COVID in a building and academic capacity. “It’s pretty broad, the uses of the money,” Romagna said. “One of the main categories that is kind of a failsafe is ‘other operations as necessary to maintain programs.’ So that’s kind of our safeguard to use it to continue to operate the budget if needed. The only caveat for that is that the ESSER three money had an additional requirement that not less than 20 percent of that $526,000 will have to be used to address learning loss through evidence-based intervention.”
Superintendent Shawn Ford said that he thinks it’s important to have a meeting to further discuss what this will look like for the budget. “We’ve been talking and reading and studying and trying to figure this out, but what (Romagna) is correct in saying is that there isn’t a playbook that we have to go back on. This is all new and we’re trying to navigate this as best we can. It’s important we’re all on the same page. And that will give her and I another month to really look at things and come back here with hopefully a framework and then we can hear what you want to do moving forward.
“We need to have a good hard look at what we need academically, what we need mental health-wise, what we need facility-wise and to also say how do we plan for our future realizing that we don’t know what it’s going to be like when this funding runs out.”
Budget talks will continue into future meetings next month; however, the board did approve some finance-related agenda items including:
- A contract with Pressley Ridge for Special Education Services at Pressley Ridge Day School in Johnstown beginning March 2, 2021, at a semester rate of $15,000; and a daily rate $166.67.
- A letter of agreement for education services with The Meadows Psychiatric Center for 2021-22 and 2022-23 at $67 per day, as needed.
- A resolution to approve the 2021-22 proposed budget of the Indiana County Technology Center in the amount of $7,051,056 with Purchase Line’s projected member share being $337,565.
- Social Worker Services with ARIN Intermediate Unit 28 for 2021-22 at a cost of $96,070.
- A bid for a high school freezer to On-Line Refrigeration at a cost of $22,882.14 from PCCD-ESSER funds.
- A contract with Salsgiver, Inc. for a three-year agreement beginning July 1 for Voice Services to replace existing local and long distance P.O.T.S. lines and adding Sip PRI 23 Channel Trunk, which includes new fiber infrastructure at no charge at a cost of $409.80 per month.
- Summer programming for 2021 for grades K-8 at a cost of $28,285 in wages and supplies, plus transportation.
- The continuation of a contract with Canton’s Driving School Inc., for the 2020-21 school year with classroom instruction at $60 per student and behind-the-wheel instruction at $195 per student. However, if the cost of gasoline increases to above $4, the rate per student for behind-the-wheel instruction will increase to $200. There is also a non-refundable $50 fee for each student participating in
the driver’s education program.