The Purchase Line School Board approved multiple contracts and personnel items at its meeting Monday night.
One hire was for the Beard Legal Group to serve as solicitor with a cost of $165 per hour.
The board also approved the additional summer help of one instructional aide for the junior/ senior high school Summer Credit Recovery program.
This hire is for 48 hours over eight days at six hours per day and was effective for June 16 through 18 and June 21 through 25, 2021.
The board also approved:
- The hiring of Danielle Rishell as play director at an entry level salary of $1,675 for the 2021-22 school year.
- The resignations of Angel Boring, lunch monitor, effective June 4, and Amanda Chichy, assistant band director, effective at the end of the 2020-21 school year.
- The hiring of Jeremy Bracken as athletic director; Tonya Kachmarchi as head cheerleading coach; Matthew Falisec as weight room supervisor; Kelly Goss as head girls’ basketball coach; and Jacelyn
- Fleming, Brian Goss and Raymond Matko as assistant girls’ basketball coaches all for the 2021-22 school year.
- The hiring of Jennifer Fox as second assistant band director, at an entry level salary of $1,600 for the 2021-22 school year.
- The granting of tenure status to Amanda Chichy, Nathan Huffman, Tara Lombardo and Danielle Rishell.
- The acceptance of Jason Barkey, Susan Barkey, Phyllis Bracken, Karen Bugay, Sarah Buterbaugh, Holly Edwards, Jennifer Fox, Donna Gearhart, Scott Gearhart, Roberta Jean Homerski, Jodie Kauffman, Ray Kauffman, Tiffany Keener, Elizabeth King, Sally Lucas, Machele Scott, Matt Scott, Rebecca Seger, Jennifer Smith, and Jamie Zurenko as band/musical volunteers; Max Falisec, Brian Goss and Dave Small as football volunteers; and Tina Anderson and Emily Woods as volleyball volunteers.
The board also announced that its next regular monthly meeting will be held on Monday, Aug. 9, at 7 p.m.