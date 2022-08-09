The Purchase Line School Board voted to hire a new junior/senior high school principal at a meeting held Monday night.
Gregory Shingle was hired on as the new principal, receiving votes of approval from all board members except Jeff Mountain, who voted against the hire.
His salary for the position will be $90,000.
Superintendent Shawn Ford welcomed Shingle to the district. “We’re looking forward to working with you here coming up and we appreciate you being here tonight.”
A public comment was had from Marie McCombs, who expressed interest in organizing a bonfire sometime this fall, possibly during the week of homecoming.
“We’ve heard that the district will not be having one,” she said. “So the boosters were hoping to get permission to sponsor one. We will work with the band and coaches to coordinate if they choose to join us. We just need to know how, what and when to go about doing that.”
Board President Scott Gearhart replied and told her that Ford would be in touch regarding the topic.
The rest of the meeting was devoted to discussion items that will be voted on at a meeting next week.
Items include a host of personnel changes including both resignations and hires, as well as the approval of coaches for the 2022-23 school year and the addition of volunteers for various extracurricular activities.
When it comes to hires, Ford said that the district is still trying to get as many applicants as they can when it comes to substitutes. A list of substitutes will be provided for the board to vote on next week.
“The only thing I’ll share about our substitute list is that it’s bleak,” Ford said. “There’s not a lot of people on there … Any time we get a substitute teacher, we’re excited.”
Ford also went on to say that the district is in dire need of custodial staff.
“It’s a critical need in our support staff right now,” he said. “We’re actively reaching out, but if you know anybody, we could use some custodial staff for sure. That’s our critical need right now.”
Ford addressed the fact that there have been rumors that some districts in the state may face difficulty in opening in the fall due to staff shortages.
“Right now we’re on pace to open. Everything looks good to get where we need to be. But staffing is a concern throughout the country, but especially at the state level.”
Also to be voted on are changes on daily rates for substitutes for the 2022-23 year, including rates for nurse aides, RNs, LPNs, custodians, maintenance, cafeteria workers, secretaries, aides and lunch monitors. The board will meet at 7 p.m. Aug. 15. Meetings can be attended in person or via Zoom links provided on the district’s website.