The Purchase Line School District reviewed and revised their health and safety plan at a meeting on Monday night in light of the state school mask mandate being lifted, making masks optional except for on buses.
“So this is a sixth month review of the policies and our procedures that we’re doing,” said Superintendent Shawn Ford. “And the second aspect is a proposed change to the ARP requirement under contact tracing.”
The revision is to the strategies policies and procedures. The proposal is to delete current language that says the district will follow all CDC guidelines regarding contact tracing and quarantine and replace it with a revised plan.
“Essentially what we’re wanting to put in here is (that) direct contact with a person with COVID regardless of vaccination or masking status may remain in classroom environments if they do the following actions,” Ford said. “Number one they have to be asymptomatic, which means they can’t be exhibiting any symptoms of COVID. Number two, they’ll have to wear a mask for 10 days after the last date of exposure, and then we’ll ask that they self-monitor or parent-monitor, for the symptoms of COVID. If this goes in, we’ll make sure to post those symptoms.”
Ford went on to say if an exposed individual does exhibit symptoms, the district will ask the individual to isolate and get tested regardless of the level of severity.
“Bottom line is, if we as a school sees any kind of symptom, we would have the right to isolate them and remove them at that point in time,” Ford said.
Direct contact is defined as anyone who have been directly exposed to COVID by a positive case. Ford also said that the safe distancing practices are still listed as 3 feet of distance with masks on and 6 feet of distance without masks.
“With the masks coming off, we tend to revert back to that 6 feet, so I just wanted to remind everyone about that,” he said.
Should a student be sent home with symptoms, they will have to finish out their quarantine at home.
“From a legal perspective this has been vetted,” Ford went on to say.
“I’ve talked to our nurse and our administrative team and it’s something we feel is doable. It really is designed to keep kids that don’t have any symptoms in school. That’s what it’s trying to do ... We still want to maintain the safety of our students and our staff. We’re still encouraging them to wear masks, but this is the proposal.”
Both the six-month review of the plan and the revision of the current plan were accepted and approved by the board.
The board also heard a budget discussion by business manager Abbey Romagna and approve the resolution stating that a tax increase for the 2022-23 fiscal year would not increase by more than the adjusted index established by the Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) in the amount of 5.0 percent.
In other business the board approved:
- A leave of absence request from Dec. 6 through the end of the first semester and a sabbatical leave request for the second semester for MTSS interventionist Carlene Sadler.
- A continued leave of absence request for instructional aide Carrie Ankeny, tentatively through June 2.
- The hire of Holly Edwards as a temporary elementary language arts K-6 department chair for the second semester of 2021-22 and the first semester of the 2022-23 school year.
- The hire of Dylan Myers as an eight-hour custodian beginning Jan. 2, at a rate of $9.64 an hour.
- The addition of Kara Balogh as an aide and secretary and Sarah Buterbaugh Hansel as a substitute teacher for music Pre-K through 12.
- The hires of: Janessa Hardesty as an assistant boys’ basketball coach; Raymond Hill as head baseball coach; Eric Ford as assistant baseball coach; Michael Ninosky as head softball coach; Julie Horner as assistant softball coach; Sean Mack as head track coach; and Erica Engle, Raymond Keith and Kristina Small as assistant track coaches.
- The creation of a game manager position at a cost of $50 per day. The use of the game manager will be on an as-needed basis with prior approval of the superintendent.
- A high school building request for the Purchase Line Sports Boosters and Kelley Goss to use the gym for elementary girls’ basketball tournaments on Jan. 29 and Feb. 5, 18, and 19 with a waiver of building fees requested. The sports boosters will be responsible for hiring security. Tournaments are to be conducted in accordance with current PDE health guidelines as well as the district health and safety plan
- A high school building request for the Purchase Line Sports Boosters and Kelley Goss to use the cafeteria and cafeteria hallway for a spaghetti dinner and basket raffle fundraiser on Jan. 29 from 12 to 8 p.m. The boosters will be in charge of security and the cost of cafeteria employees. This will also be conducted in accordance with health guidelines.
- A request for the Purchase Line Band Boosters to use the first floor halls, cafeteria and band room in the high school for a spring crafts show and mommy/mart. Set up will be April 8 from 6 to 9 p.m. and the event will be April 9 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Boosters will be responsible for security and the event will follow health guidelines.
- The addition of Dylon Peles and Ryan States as Tri County drivers.
- The addition of a bus stop in LaJose.
- Authorization to request proposals to upgrade fiber build-out between IDFs and MDF in the high school closets and upgrade fiber connection between high school and elementary buildings using e-rate and districtu funds.
- Staff requests for Kristina Small and one student to attend PIAA state cross country championships in Hershey on Nov. 5-6, 2021 at a retroactive cost of $626 and the use of the school van; Matt Falisec, Brad Dubetsky, Chad Small and 38 students to attend the District VI playoff game in Altoona on Nov. 12 at a retroactive cost of $707 with bus transportation; Rebecca Bouch and three students to attend District Band in Indiana on
- Jan. 28 at a cost of $585 and the use of the school van; Paula Saylor and five students to attend PMEA District 8 Choral Festival in Punxsutawney on Feb. 10-11 at a cost of $765
- and the use of the school van.
- The award of a bid to update the high school sound system to Bettwy Systems Inc., at $24,103.
- The purchase of a Motorola Radio Repeater from ComPros at a cost of $5,780.