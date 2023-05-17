The Purchase Line School Board approved a proposed budget with no tax increase for the 2023-24 school year at a meeting on Monday night.
“The 2023-2024 proposed budget shows revenues in the amount of $21,084,837 and expenditures in the amount of $21,487,257,” said business manager Abby Romagna. “A fund balance of $402,420 will be used to balance the budget.”
Millage rates have been adjusted from market values provided by the State Tax Equalization Board and will be 8.49 in Indiana County and 73.79 in Clearfield County.
The result is a tax levy of $2,897,460. Taking into consideration the estimated homestead/farmstead subsidy of $0 (it has not yet been determined) and the 89 percent estimated collection rate, the amount projected to be collected as real estate revenue is $2,617,950. The discount and penalty rates will be at 2 percent and 10 percent, respectively.
The following taxes will also be assessed for the budget:
- Per Capita – Sec 679, $ 5.00
- Per Capita – Act 511, $ 5.00
- Occupational Privilege, $10.00
- Earned Income Tax .7 percent
- Real Estate Transfer Tax .5 percent
In other financial news, the board approved the following installment payment due dates for real estate taxes for 2023: the first installment equal to 34 percent of face amount, is due Sept. 14, 2023; the second installment equal to 33 percent of face amount, is due Nov. 2, 2023; and the final installment equal to 33 percent of face amount due Dec. 7, 2023. Delinquent installments will be assessed a 10 percent penalty.
Also approved were school depositories for all accounts involving check writing privileges and investment purposes for 2023-24. These include: PA School District Liquid Asset Fund (PSDLAF), PA Local Government Investment Trust (PLGIT), Marion Center Bank, First Commonwealth Bank, First National Bank and S&T Bank.
Purchases approved included, the Title IV purchase of a flight simulator at a cost of $5,388, as well as Tugboat grant purchases for carpet tiles for high school rooms 103 and 105 at a cost of $11,098 and project based learning supplies at a cost of $21,402.
A host of personnel items were handled by the board during the meeting as well. Anna Mills was transferred from a 5.5-hour cafeteria cook, to a six-hour cafeteria cook beginning May 16, 2023. Breanna Voris was transferred to a staff accountant position beginning May 16, 2023, at a prorated salary of $40,000, for the remainder of the 2022-23 school year.
Hires for the 2023-24 school year included: Carrie Garritano, as a foreign language teacher, at a salary of $63,568; Sarah Hansel, as a music teacher, at a salary of $44,621; Rebecca Bouch as the fine arts department chairperson, K-12, at a salary of $2,123; Karen Conrad, as a junior class co-advisor at a salary of $896; and Melinda Knapp, as a secondary gifted coordinator at an entry level salary of $375.
Board member Michele Buterbaugh abstained from the vote for Sarah Hansel, as Hansel is her daughter.
Katie Brown, Katheleen Cowden, Melinda Knapp, Kandi McCabe, Andrew Sleppy and Michael Thom, were hired as teachers for the junior/senior high school credit recovery program. Their hours and days will be based on need and schedules. Krisha Michele, was hired as a school nurse for the same program. The dates will be June 12, 13, 15, 16 and 19, 2023, at 4-hours per day.
Numerous hires were also approved for the district’s athletic programs. Those hired for the 2023-24 school year include: Windy Phillips, as head cheerleading coach; Rachel Whitney, as assistant cheerleading coach at an entry level salary of $1,850; Dylan Huey, as head boys’ basketball coach, at an entry level salary of $5,300; Greg Mahaffey, as head girls’ basketball coach; Kelley Goss, Joshua Hopkins and Lisa Nelson, as assistant girls’ basketball coaches; Audrey Mahaffey, as assistant volleyball coach; and Matthew Falisec, as weight room supervisor.
A student intern/work study program was also approved. The program will have a maxim of 160 hours in the 2022-23 budget and 312 hours in the 2023-24 budget. Jakob Mountain was hired as the student intern for the program and will be paid at minimum wage.
Board member Jeffrey Mountain abstained from the vote for the intern, as Jakob is his son.
Staff requests approved by the board included: Kenneth Robinson and two students to attend the Technology Student Association (TSA) National Competition in Louisville, Ky. on from June 27 to July 2, 2023, with a request of $6,043.35 from district funds to cover the estimated cost and for Patricia Berezansky and Jessica Lindsay to attend the AASA Learning 2025 National Summit, in Washington, D.C., from June 25 to 29, 2023, with an estimated cost of $5,860.50, paid by the Grable Foundation.
A request for Amanda Chichy and four students to attend the SADD National Conference in Washington, D.C., from July 4-7, 2023, was removed from the agenda due to the conference being canceled.
A retroactive request for Kathy Wright to attend an orientation session/menu planning event in Harrisburg, from May 3-4, 2023, with a request of $281 and the use of a school van from food service funds, was also approved.
Contracts approved by the board included: ambulance services for the 2023-24 school year with Citizens’ Ambulance Services at a cost of $5,400; student software conversion professional services from Grade Export at a cost of $800; child accounting maintenance extension at a cost of $2,402.65 and student health data export at a cost of $500 from Harris School Solutions making a total of $3,702.65.
Contracts with New Story for educational and related services for the 2023 extended school year (ESY) from June 20 through July 28 were also approved. Costs included student tuition at $330-$427 per day based on student services provided.
General liability insurance for 2023-24 was approved with CM Regent at a cost of $61,421. Cyber crime insurance for 2023-24 with Westchester was approved at a cost of $9,427 and student sports insurance for 2023-24 through A-G Administrators Inc., was approved at a cost of $7,725.
The board also approved authorization for administration to write and submit necessary applications for the following state and federal programs for the 2023-24 school year:
- Consolidated Application: Title I, Part A: Improving Basic Programs Title II, Part A: Supporting Effective Instruction Title IV, Part A: Student Support and Academic Enrichment Grant
- Rural and Low Income Schools (RLIS)
- Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD) School Mental Health and Safety and Security Grant
- PAsmart Targeted/Advanced Computer Science and STEM Education Grant
- Pennsylvania Pre-K Counts Grant
- Safe Schools Initiative Targeted Grant
- Ready to Learn Grant
- Fresh Fruits and Vegetables (FFVP) Grant
- Telecommunications Act – USAC – (E-Rate)
- National School Lunch Program
- PA Farm to School Grant.
End of the year items that were approved included the list of graduating seniors. Bob Sunseri, of the Clymer Christian Church, was approved as the baccalaureate speaker.
Other agenda items approved by the board included:
- The approval of revised policies regarding: medications; possession/administration of asthma inhalers and epinephrine auto-injectors; and capital assets
- Consideration of the first reading of revised policies regarding: home education programs; extracurricular participation by home education students; career and technical education; and federal fiscal compliance
- Consideration for the first reading of new policies regarding: participation in co-curricular activities and academic courses by home education students; participation in career and technical education programs by home education students; and taxable fringe benefits
- Revisions for the elementary and high school handbooks for the 2023-24 school year
- Revisions for the Red Dragon Cyber Academy handbook for the 2023-24 school year
- Authorization to sign the consortium applicant participation certification for ARIN Intermediate Unit’s implementation of the Education Leading to Employment and Career Training (ELECT) Program for the grant year 2023-24
- Dual credit agreements with Pennsylvania Highlands Community College and Saint Francis University
- The use of high school classrooms, by ARIN, for hosting the Extended School Year (ESY) program from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on July 11-13; July 18-20; July 25-27; and August 1-3
- The use of the high school gym for the Purchase Line Sports Boosters and Karen Woods, to host a volleyball tournament open to PL students and students from other schools grades 7-12 on May 20, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- The use of the high school auditorium, by the Purchase Line Elementary PTA and Jessica Layden, for a elementary variety show on May 19 from 6 to 9 p.m.
- Adjustments to the original plan for the elementary water restoration project as presented by Book and Proch Well Drilling Inc., at no cost to the district
- Additional costs for the high school water project, to permit and install corrosion control/sequestering system, from Book and Proch Drilling Inc., at a cost of $6,478
- The use of Student Health Software for 2023-24, from Professional Software from Nurses Inc., at a cost of $3,550
- The resignation of Amanda Chichy as the musical drama director, effective at the end of the 2022-23 school year
- Rose Smiths’ request for unpaid leave days, partial or whole, on March 27, April 4, April 21 and May 10, 2023; and two additional days to be used by the end of the school year if needed for emergencies
- A memorandum of understanding with AFSCME for employee transfers
- Continuing participation in cheerleading competition events through the current cheerleading program with four events budgeted for 2023-24
- The ARIN guest teacher consortium membership for the 2023-24 school year at a cost of $500
