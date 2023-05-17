Purchase Line HS 001.jpg

The Purchase Line School Board approved a proposed budget with no tax increase for the 2023-24 school year at a meeting on Monday night.

“The 2023-2024 proposed budget shows revenues in the amount of $21,084,837 and expenditures in the amount of $21,487,257,” said business manager Abby Romagna. “A fund balance of $402,420 will be used to balance the budget.”