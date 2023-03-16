Purchase-Line-HS-001.jpg
Tom Peel / Indiana Gazette

Budget items and personnel matters were on deck for the Purchase Line School Board at their meeting on Monday night.

Multiple contracts were approved, including a continuation of a contract with Canton’s Driving School Inc., for the 2023-24 school year. The cost will be $75 per student for classroom instruction and $200 per student for behind-the-wheel instruction, with $500, per year, going to administrative costs.