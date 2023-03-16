Budget items and personnel matters were on deck for the Purchase Line School Board at their meeting on Monday night.
Multiple contracts were approved, including a continuation of a contract with Canton’s Driving School Inc., for the 2023-24 school year. The cost will be $75 per student for classroom instruction and $200 per student for behind-the-wheel instruction, with $500, per year, going to administrative costs.
Should the price of gasoline go to $4 or above, the rate per student for behind-the-wheel instruction would increase to $210. In addition, a non-refundable $75 fee would be charged to each student participating in the driver education program for the district.
The board also approved a professional services contract with Book & Proch Well Drilling Inc., for the elementary water restoration project. The project will include designing and building a water treatment system for DEP compliance. The cost will be $279,956 and will be paid from the capital reserve.
Several PEPPM mini bids were awarded. The wireless category for Meraki 3-Year Licenses was awarded to CDI, LLC, with a total bid of $19,668.99, the district cost being $2,950.35, E-Rate funded $16,718.64.
The switches category for Aruba Network Switches and Axiom SFP Modules was awarded to Networking Technologies, LLC, with a total bid of $99,910.93, the district cost being $14,986.64, E-Rate funded $84,924.29.
And another switches category for Aruba Network Switch was awarded to ePlus Technology, Inc., with a total bid of $2,230.30, district costs being $334.54, E-Rated funded $1,895.76.
A recommendation for the bid for coal for the 2023-24 school year was approved to RFI Resources LLC at a cost of $201.25 per ton.
The purchase of flexible seating for pre-K was approved through Kurtz Brothers at a cost of $9,009.25 to be paid from the Pre-K Counts Grant.
Adjusted amounts for electrical costs associated with the installation of entrance signs was also approved, with $6,544.36 to be paid to Penelec from the capital reserve.
T. Clark Simpson, M.D., was approved as the school physician for the school years from 2023-24 through 2025-26. Each year will be at a cost of $5,000 plus $35 per each student physical.
In other budget news, business manager Abbey Romagna led a discussion over preliminary budget information.
“Governor Shapiro gave his first budget address on March 7 (and) he is making education a priority,” Romagna said. “I’m calling this a down payment on public education. So we’ll see what comes out of that.”
Romagna mentioned that there is also allotted money for mental health support. “We received that this year, but it looks like they’re going to make it more of a permanent line item in the budget.”
The basic education increase of the state budget is $567 million, Romagna said. “Of that, Purchase Line is expected to get a $207,322 increase bringing their basic ed to about 9.5 million dollars. There’s a 2.9 percent increase.”
There was also a 7.8 percent increase in the state budget for special education. However, Romagna said that that’s about the same rate as current inflation. “So next year we will get a $66,452 increase for our special ed.”
Romagna also gave an update on enrollment numbers, stating that the incoming kindergarten class has 48 students and the graduating class this year has 59 students. The pre-K counts program has 20 students and the current PL cyber numbers are 4 elementary students and 32 in the high school. Outside cyber students are 30 in total and there are 37 home schooled students.
“Since COVID we’ve seen a slight decline of the numbers (of students) in the building,” she said.
The budget will continue to be discussed as more information comes out and more things are solidified and approved.
In personnel matters, the board created a school nurse position and hired Brittany Hutton to fill the role at a salary of $44,371, prorated for the remainder of the 2022-23 school year.
Giovanni Scott and Chad Small were hired as assistant football coaches for the 2023-24 school year.
The agenda also listed several salary increases for multiple athletic positions, however, the board voted to table the items for the time being in order to seek further information.
Other agenda items that the board approved included:
- A letter of agreement for education services from The Meadows Psychiatric Center for the 2023-24 and 2024-25 school year at a cost of $70 per day, as needed.
- The retirement, with regret, of foreign language teacher Clarine Beatty, effective at the end of the 2022-23 school year.
- The transfer of Glenda Salsgiver, from eight-hour custodian to an instructional aide position beginning March 14.
- The addition of Madison Albright as a substitute teacher in social studies for grades 7 through 12.
- A staff request for Rebecca Bouch and two students to attend PMEA Region II Band at Marion Center, from March 23-25, with $651.98 and the use of a school van from district funds.
- A staff request for Paula Saylor and one student to attend PMEA All-State Chorus at the Kalahari Resorts and Conventions, Pocono Mountains, from April 19-22, 2023, with $1,980.21 from district funds.
- A staff request for Michael Thom, Clarine Beatty and 26 Students to go on a National Honor Society Zoo Trip in Pittsburgh, on May 12, with $720.98 and bus transportation from district funds.
- A staff request for Andrew Sleppy and 11 students to travel to Kennywood Park Physics Day in West Mifflin, on May 26, with $583.37 and bus transportation from district funds
- A staff request for Jessica Lindsay to attend the 2023 Pennsylvania Association of Federal Program Coordinators (PAFPC) Annual Conference at Kalahari Resorts and Conventions in Pocono Mountains, from April 16-19, 2023, with $1,428.04 from district funds.
- Student discipline action as recommended for student 2022-23-001, in accordance with the document pertaining to and detailing parameters and requirements of the same.
- The addition of Virginia Birch, John Joyner and Eric Martin as Tri County drivers.
- A new bus stop request on Glenwood Avenue in Glen Campbell.
Following adjournment, the board went into an executive session to discuss personnel matters. The next regular board meeting will be Thursday, April 13 at 8 p.m. in the district board room