Tom Peel / Indiana Gazette

The Purchase Line School Board brought a previously tabled motion off of the table and discussed salary increases to athletic positions for the district.

The increases included $250 for head track coach, head cross country coach, head boys’ basketball coach and head girls’ softball coach. Also included was an increase of $200 for assistant coaches in track, cross country, boys’ basketball and girls’ softball.

