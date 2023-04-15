The Purchase Line School Board brought a previously tabled motion off of the table and discussed salary increases to athletic positions for the district.
The increases included $250 for head track coach, head cross country coach, head boys’ basketball coach and head girls’ softball coach. Also included was an increase of $200 for assistant coaches in track, cross country, boys’ basketball and girls’ softball.
The proposal was rejected for lack of a second and the board decided to move ahead with a new plan that would be retroactive for the 2022-23 school year.
In other news, several staff requests were also approved by the board. Approval went to David London to attend the PARSS Conference in State College from April 26 to 28, with $275 in district funds for registration fees.
Kandi McCabe was approved for three additional chaperones and 68 students to attend a Remembering Adam Incentive Trip to the Altoona Curve Ballpark on May 10. This trip included a request for $2,090.36, with $2,000 coming from the Office of the Attorney General Remembering Adam Grant, with the remainder coming from district funds.
A request from head football coach Matt Falisec to conduct football training camp at Mahaffey Campground from Aug. 13 to 18 was also approved.
A final staff request was approved for Gregory Shingle to attend the AASA Learning National Summit in Washington, D.C., from June 25 to 28 with a request of $2,548.89, paid from the Grable Foundation.
In staffing news, the board approved the hire of Beth Farabaugh, Jodie Kauffman and Rebecca Manzek as teachers for the Leap Into Learning Program, and Brittany Hutton and Krisha Michele as nurses for the same program.
Allison Gould, an ARIN guest teacher, was approved as an additional substitute teacher.
Two resignations were also approved: Clarine Beatty, foreign language department chairperson, junior class co-advisor and secondary gifted coordinator and Paula Saylor, musical co-director and fine arts department chairperson. Both resignations are effective at the end of the 2022-23 school year.
Financial items that were approved included the proposed 2023-24 budget for the Indiana County Technology Center in the amount of $7,271,271, with Purchase Line’s projected member share being $377,686.
A professional services agreement for technology from CJAWS Inc. was also approved. This is a three-year agreement from July 1, 2023, through June 30, 2026. The cost will be $164,000 for 2023-24 and $167,280 for 2024-25 and 2025-26. PIMS Administration and Reporting Services will be additionally billed at a rate $54 per hour for 2023-24 and $55 per hour for 2024-25 and 2025-26.
Other financial items approved included the collection of 2022 personal taxes being collected by Berkheimer; a copier lease with The Wilson Group from July 1, 2023, through June 30, 2028, at a cost of $3,079 per month; and a cafeteria point of sale system from Primero Edge at a cost of $3,585.
Further agenda items approved included:
● A continuation of Farm lease from Mr. William Leamer;
● A facility request from Joel Romagna and the Hillsdale Athletic Association for the use of the baseball and softball fields from April to June 2023 for practices only. Practices are to be held in accordance with the district’s ESSER health and safety plan and is contingent on the condition of the fields and the school schedule;
● The PA School Climate Survey for grades 3 through 12;
● The K-12 guidance plan for 2023-26;
● An unpaid leave request for instructional aide Zaneta Jones from March 15 to April 3;
● The transfer of Bridgett Buterbaugh from cook to 8-hour custodian beginning April 14;
● The addition of James Cameron, Phillip HIll, Ty Lucas, Patricia Penman, Josh Ponish, Melinda Varner and Charles Watt as Tri County Drivers; and
● Consideration of revised policies Numbers 210, 210.1 and 623, first reading.
The next regular monthly meeting for the board will be 7 p.m. May 15.