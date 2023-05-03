Purchase Line Berezansky

Purchase Line School District board President Scott Gearhart is pictured with newly appointed Superintendent Patricia Berezansky.

 Submitted photo

The Purchase Line Board of School Directors has announced the appointment of Mrs. Patricia Berezansky as the district’s next superintendent.

Berezansky currently is the director of education in the United School District, and expects to formally start at Purchase Line in June. She is replacing acting superintendent David London, who succeeded Superintendent Shawn Ford. Ford announced his resignation in November and left the district in February.