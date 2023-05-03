The Purchase Line Board of School Directors has announced the appointment of Mrs. Patricia Berezansky as the district’s next superintendent.
Berezansky currently is the director of education in the United School District, and expects to formally start at Purchase Line in June. She is replacing acting superintendent David London, who succeeded Superintendent Shawn Ford. Ford announced his resignation in November and left the district in February.
“I am excited to have the opportunity to serve the Purchase Line School District and the community,” Berezansky said. “I know the region quite well, and Purchase Line is a district with tremendous potential.”
Berezansky has spent her entire career at the United School District, serving in various educational and administrative capacities before becoming director of education.
She is approaching two decades of administrative experience, and has a depth of knowledge about virtually all aspects of school operations.
Board President Scott Gearhart said the board interviewed a series of highly qualified candidates from a strong pool of individuals.
“It was Mrs. Berezansky’s extensive educational leadership experience, knowledge of the region and community mindedness that we feel makes her a great fit for Purchase Line,” Gearhart said.
Berezansky graduated from Indiana University of Pennsylvania with a bachelor’s degree in mathematics. From there, she completed a master’s degree in middle school and high school mathematics, and ultimately pursued her letter of eligibility through California University of Pennsylvania.
Immediately after the appointment, the board will be working closely with Berezansky on a series of transition activities in the weeks and months ahead, to include more staff and community engagement activities, as well as clarifying future goals for the superintendent evaluation process.
“On behalf of the board, the district and the entire school community, we want to extend our deepest appreciation and heartfelt thanks to Mr. Shawn Ford for his dedication to the students, staff and families of Purchase Line as our superintendent for the last four years. He will be truly missed! We also thank Mr. David London for his excellent work as our acting superintendent as we conducted the search,” Gearhart said.
