Purchase Line School District 11th-grade student Anna Layden, 16, launched the Think Quick initiative, a program aimed at teaching students how to respond to crisis situations, on Thursday, April 27, at the district’s high school library.
Layden, who developed Think Quick, said the program focuses on giving students access to training and lessons that would help them properly react to crisis situations such as shootings, medical emergencies, accidents and more.
At the April 27 pilot event, three STAT MedEvac officials oversaw “stop the bleed” training for Purchase Line juniors and seniors. During the training, students used gauze and tourniquets on mannequin limbs to learn how to prevent blood loss in crisis situations involving open wounds.
STAT MedEvac officials Cynthia Snyder, MHSA, NREMT-P, CCEMT-P, FP-C; Matt Horton, FPC, NRP; and Joe Caldwell, NRP, FP-C, taught students how to apply pressure to wounds with their hands, pack and press wounds to control bleeding and apply tourniquets to limbs.
Snyder, Horton and Caldwell also presented an informative slide show to students before breaking into groups of 10 for training.
“(Snyder brought) all the equipment,” Layden said. “She (had) an educational slide show about stop the bleed as well. She talk(ed) about different do’s and don’ts when you see someone you may need to use stop the bleed practices on.”
Layden said roughly 100 students participated in the hour-and-a-half training sessions that took place throughout the school day.
Benjamin Bush, the district director for Sen. Joe Pittman, R-Indiana, was also present at the pilot event.
Layden visited Pittman’s office in October 2022 to promote Think Quick as well as garner the senator’s support. Pittman told Layden he wanted to support the Think Quick initiative and suggested Layden start small with a pilot event at her school.
“It sounded like a fantastic idea,” Bush said. “We appreciated her initiative, so we suggested she try to get a pilot program set up.”
Bush, who said he’s participated in numerous stop the bleed trainings due to his background in law enforcement, said the pilot event was a success.
“I’ve done all this in the past, but it’s been awesome to see the kids learn these skills because you need them anywhere,” Bush said. “You could be driving down the road and see an accident. You could be walking through the community, and somebody could fall and need help, and now (these students) have the ability and skills thanks to Anna’s efforts. ... I think (the pilot event) was executed very well. The students seemed engaged and understanding of the process.”
Bush said he and Pittman plan to continue supporting Layden’s efforts and the Think Quick initiative with hopes it will expand.
Layden’s ultimate goal with Think Quick goes well beyond stop the bleed training at Purchase Line. She plans to incorporate CPR and AED, first aid, “run, hide, fight” and various other trainings into the program, and she hopes other school districts across the state and nation will pick up Think Quick as a model for crisis training.
“I hope to get all this training in other school districts as well,” Layden said. “I want to develop a model for other schools to follow. I would present the model to them to show what works for us, what could work for them ... and allow (the districts) to see the educational programs and almost pick and choose what works for their school.
“But I would greatly encourage having the most educational programs possible to (train) the most amount of people.”
Layden said increasing access to the trainings she plans to offer through Think Quick could help contribute to a safer community.
“I wanted to start (Think Quick) so people could feel safer in their everyday lives and in their communities,” Layden said. “If people knew how to respond in crisis situations, we’d have a safer community and world. And with crisis situations happening every day ... there are so many different instances where someone might need this type of training to help them.”
Layden said she came up with Think Quick after a Purchase Line marching band trip last summer to Kennywood. A few weeks after attending the trip to Kennywood, Layden heard there was a shooting at the amusement park.
“When I initially heard there was a shooting at Kennywood and that my group and peers had just been there weeks prior, I felt unprepared,” Layden said, “and I knew my peers would feel unprepared. ... I really thought I wouldn’t know how to react and my fellow peers wouldn’t know how to react in a crisis situation such as a shooting.”
But Layden said the programs she wants to offer through Think Quick would be applicable to more than just shootings.
“(Think Quick can help with) any type of dangerous situation (in which) people might not know how to react,” Layden said. “If someone is choking at school, basic first aid might include the Heimlich maneuver, and that can help. Stop the bleed training can (be used) in school shootings, but it can even (be used) if someone is cooking at home and gets cut by a knife and needs help. If there’s a pool with no life guard and someone needs CPR, (this training) may save someone’s life.”
As for the future of Think Quick, Layden said she wants to turn the initiative into a nonprofit organization.
“Hopefully, in the fall, I’ll be bringing a CPR and AED program to Purchase Line students and possibly stop the bleed training to other school districts in Indiana County,” Layden said. “For the spring, I’m not quite sure yet, but I’m hoping to expand it even more to more students and more people in Indiana County. I’m super excited for the future of Think Quick.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.