Superintendent Shawn Ford announced Monday that the Purchase Line School District will begin operating on five full days of in-school instruction starting March 22.
“Just about a year ago to the date, we were informed that we were shutting down for a couple of weeks,” Ford said. “And those couple of weeks turned into a year that most of us would like to forget if we’re being real … but I’m excited to announce that and we will remind you again coming up in the next few weeks, but I just wanted to get that out publicly.”
The board approved a number of agenda items, including a host of newly created positions for the district. A Multi-Tiered System of Support Coordinator (MTSS) for the elementary school will replace the Title I resource specialist position.
Also approved was a MTSS interventionist for the elementary school; an innovation specialist for PK-12; an elementary STEAM coordinator/interventionist; and a secondary instructional coach.
Also Monday, the board approved the creation of an elementary STEAM room. The creation and purchase of infrastructure, furniture, equipment and supplies for this room were listed at a cost not to exceed $60,000 through the Academic Enrichment and Technology ESSER.
The room and the creation of positions are part of a restructuring for the district. Tied in with this item was a partnership with Inventionland for curriculum and platform support for both the STEAM room and other project-based learning initiatives for the 2021-22 and 2022-23 school years at a cost of $22,000 of ESSER Grant 1 funds.
Ford said that new positions will be posted internally at this point. More information was not provided at the meeting, but Ford said it will be available in the coming months.
“We’re very excited,” he said. “I’m not going to say too much yet, but I’ll have more to say later. Some of the innovative learning that we have planned for our students next year, the different classes, the space changes and the staffing to make that possible is really a system shift. It’s a way to do things differently from the school to the classroom level.”
In another agenda item, Thomas Grierson, the district’s coordinator of curriculum and special projects, talked briefly on the status of state assessments. For the second time, the state department of education moved the registration window and testing window to include the next school year for the Pennsylvania System of School Assessment tests.
“There was some hope that they might cancel PSSAs again,” Grierson said.
“But there hasn’t been any follow-up or indication that that’s going to be true. But in conversations … we haven’t seen any advantage of moving those dates into next year. But we are going to move those dates as late as possible for the 2021 school year to allow us the most uninterrupted instruction time. The only complication of that is that it will bump against the Keystone (tests) in the high school, which haven’t been moved.”
Ford said the announcement of continuing with testing has made him as disgusted as he’s ever been with public education.
“To hear that we’re going to test our kids on PSSAs and Keystones this year, as an educational leader, I’m really frustrated with that decision. When you talk about kids and the social and emotional trauma that they’ve gone through and to put them in front of high-stakes tests this year is something I’m not in favor of.
“We know that there’s learning loss there and the diagnostic testing that we have that is much less stressful for our students would have been a much better way to go,” Ford said. “They have waived some participation requirements that they had in the past, so there are some waivers in place, and we’ll accept that, but I’m going to use a lot more of the data of the diagnostic that we’re doing in the classroom setting than I’m going to be looking at the PSSAs. We’re going to do everything we can to alleviate the stress our students may have before taking the test.”
Ford also discussed the status of class scheduling and how it’s probably going to continue into the summer.
“Because of the schedule change and reverting back to the curriculum prior to COVID, we’re going to need the summer to do that,” he said.
“Students probably won’t leave here with final schedules in place; the final schedules will be done over the summer. We’ll get it done as soon as we can, but we want to make sure it’s done right.”
Another issue brought to the board for consideration was the proposed 2021-22 calendar. As of now, the first student day will be Wednesday, Aug. 25, and the last day will be Thursday, June 2, 2022. Snow days and flexible instruction days were also considered. The calendar has three snow days built in, and the district will be applying for flexible instruction days after more information is provided by the state.
Three Act 80 days are built in as well. The calendar will be on the website for the district within the next few weeks.
Other items approved by the board included:
The appointment of Sandra Fyock as the ARIN Intermediate Unit Board Representative for July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2024.
The transfer of Tonya Kachmarchi from a seven-hour cafeteria position to an eight-hour custodial position, beginning March 9, 2021.
An extended leave of absence for instructional aide Irene Hanchar through April 19, previously approved through March 9.
The addition of Mandy Kephart as an elementary substitute teacher.
The Act 93 Administrators’ Compensation Plan from July 1, 2021, through June 30, 2025.
The 2021-22 ARIN general operating budget, $3,427,394, Purchase Line’s contribution by withholding $25,307.
The awarding of bids for 2021-22 for coal, recommended from RFI Resources LLC at $113.45/ton; diesel at a fixed price of $2.51.7 from Petroleum Traders Corporation; and gasoline at a variable price at an adjustment to rack of $+0.1265 from Port Petroleum.
The purchase of 20 wireless access points, E-Plus Technology, E-Rated Funded at a cost of $13,611.20.
An upgrade for the telephone system from Advent Communications at a cost of $12,866.15, through ESSER.
The acceptance of Austin Alessi, Tyler Kauffman, and Brenton Kordish as baseball volunteers and Karen Conrad, Cody Engle, Max Falisec, and Ashley Staniscia as track volunteers for 2020-21.
The formation of the Red Dragon Cyber Academy beginning in the 2021-22 school year to meet the remote learning needs of students residing in the Purchase Line School District.
The district’s remote learning handbook for 2021-22.
A partnership with Waterfront Learning for curriculum and platform support of the Red Dragon Cyber Academy for 2021-22 at a cost not to exceed $60,000 from ESSER 2 grant funds.
A partnership with Panorama Education to help meet the social-emotional learning needs of all Purchase Line students for 2021-22 at a cost $6,750 from rural and low-income grant funds.
New course proposals for the junior/senior high including: team sports, individual/dual sports, lifetime activities, strength and conditioning, and strategies for academic success.
The addition of Elizabeth Coyle and William Patterson as Tri-County drivers.
Six new bus stops.