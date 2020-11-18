The Secretary of Health has issued a statement directing people who attended a play at the Purchase Line High School auditorium on Friday between 7 and 9 p.m. to follow the disease control measures regarding self-monitoring activities. Anyone who was present at the high school play may have been exposed to COVID-19, according to the health department.
District Superintendent Shawn Ford said that about 100 people were in attendance at the event, which was under the capacity that the current guidelines would allow.
“Under the guidelines full capacity would be 160 people,” he said. “We were under that and also made sure to follow all safety guidelines.”
Guidelines included making sure there were empty rows and sections taped off, and allowing families to sit together.
“As of right now we’re following what the Department of Health is telling us,” Ford said.
“We worked with them on contact tracing and through their protocols, everyone that was involved has been properly notified. Right now they’re just being asked to self monitor.”
Currently, this order has not affected how the school is operating and classes are continuing as they have been. “We’re still doing hybrid learning and working on our transitioning,” Ford said. “But we’re going on a day-to-day basis.”
Those who attended are asked to monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 by taking their temperature daily, watching for common symptoms.
Should you experience any of these symptoms, report them to the Department of Health immediately at (877) 724-3258 and contact your health care provider, making sure to tell them that you may have been exposed.