Purchase Line Music Theatre presents “The Addams Family” at 7 p.m. today, Friday and Saturday in the high school auditorium. All tickets are $5 at the door. Pictured in the first row, from left, are Jacob Kauffman as Mal, Emma Spencer as Alice, Leo Zurenko as Lucas, Rachel Zurenko as Grandma, Anna Layden as Morticia and Michael Zurenko as Gomez. In the second row are Sara Aikens-Freno as Pugsley, Cherish Kauffman as Wednesday and Quentin Brooks as Uncle Fester, and in the third row is Devin Tomlinson as Lurch.
