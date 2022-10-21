The Burrell Township Library is selling tickets for a quilt raffle to be drawn Dec. 1. The quilt is hand-sewn and measures 70 inches by 75 inches. Only 200 tickets will be sold; tickets are $5 each or six for $25. They can be obtained at the library or by calling (724) 248-7122. Pictured holding the quilt are Jackie Underwood, board member, and Sarah Young.
