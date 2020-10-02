At its Sept. 23 meeting, Quota of Indiana, Pa. honored five members who have reached significant milestones in their service to the organization.
Celebrating five years of service are Denise Draganza and Joelyssa Ferringer Johnson.
During her time with Quota, Denise has served as chairwoman of the Gold Scholarship Committee, as a board member and as vice president of reservations.
Joelyssa is a family law attorney at Barbor, Sottile & Darr, P.C. in Indiana. She enjoys reading, outdoor activities and spending time with family and friends. She is also a member of Rotary.
With 10 years of service to Quota of Indiana, Sherry Holuta has become one of its chief ambassadors. She has served on the Speech and Hearing Committee, the charity and fundraising committee and has been active as a board member and vice president of membership and reservations.
A 25-year member of Quota of Indiana, Pa., Ilene Boughner used her skills as an assistant vice president of 1st Summit Bank to help Quota in her past role of treasurer. She lives in Penn Run with her husband, Donald.
Geri Bonarrigo, a founding member of Quota of Indiana, Pa., was honored for her 65 years of service to the organization.
Geri was one of the charter members of the Indiana club in 1955 and chartered the Quota International Club of Blairsville in 1965.
She served as president of both the Indiana and Blairsville clubs and regularly attended district meetings throughout the U.S. and Canada.
“It’s important when you’re in a small community to get involved and to give back,” Geri said. “I also enjoyed the fellowship. In Quota, you never do anything by yourself, you always have others standing by you who are just as committed and passionate about the same causes.”
Membership in Quota is open to all. For more information on Quota of Indiana, Pa., contact club president Sheila Hoover at indianaquotaprez@gmail.com or visit Quota on Facebook or at www.indypaquota.org.